…we need each other, and we need this once weekly forum, to meet, talk, listen, compare notes—by the time it finished, we felt we had a new scene.

This tribe of kindred spirits will meet once a week, in a spirit of gentle communion, speak, listen and maybe eventually play some live music. We will have guest speakers, interviews and panel discussions,

I was so very happy with it because the spirit was gentle and open minded.

Together, we can get through whatever comes next!

Next meeting will be announced soon. Thank you all, kindred spirits~