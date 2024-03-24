Triumphant Gathering Today On Zoom—Lasted Five Hours. THANK YOU ALL
We talked and talked about a wide range of things on out minds, about healing modalities, mysterious Norwegian fish, Protecting ourselves from electromagnetism, and we all came to the conclusion that
…we need each other, and we need this once weekly forum, to meet, talk, listen, compare notes—by the time it finished, we felt we had a new scene.
This tribe of kindred spirits will meet once a week, in a spirit of gentle communion, speak, listen and maybe eventually play some live music. We will have guest speakers, interviews and panel discussions,
I was so very happy with it because the spirit was gentle and open minded.
Together, we can get through whatever comes next!
Next meeting will be announced soon. Thank you all, kindred spirits~
EMF protection: grounding soles (leather works!) or metal ankle bracelets touching the ground
Keep your cell phone as far as you can, with hands free or by using the laptop to receive calls, whatsapp, remote screen.
Ditch the bluetooth devices (especially earbuds).
Buy a good EMF meter!
I’m late to the party
But I’m here now
Let’s Party!