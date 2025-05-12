Link here.

So, this is Bernie Sanders’ sandbox—he has not said anything. I guess he took his pail and shovel and left.

People should rely on medications only very (vanishingly) rarely, and all the talk about pricing reinforces the notion that these poisons are desirable.

It brings back…

1980s.

ACT UP… and all that absolutely bought and sold fake activist evil woke garbage that got us into all this in the first place—that's (to my way of thinking) who cares about price slashing.

The “price of meds” in America OP hovers right behind the “access for everybody” OP.

Or am I being a downer?