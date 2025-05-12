Trump Announces Executive Order To Slash US Drug Cartel Profits By 30% to 80%
Was This His Big Announcement? I Don't Share The Enthusiasm
Link here.
So, this is Bernie Sanders’ sandbox—he has not said anything. I guess he took his pail and shovel and left.
People should rely on medications only very (vanishingly) rarely, and all the talk about pricing reinforces the notion that these poisons are desirable.
It brings back…
1980s.
ACT UP… and all that absolutely bought and sold fake activist evil woke garbage that got us into all this in the first place—that's (to my way of thinking) who cares about price slashing.
The “price of meds” in America OP hovers right behind the “access for everybody” OP.
Or am I being a downer?
As the great Catherine Austin Fitts recently said on the Jimmy Dore Show, “they’re murdering people” with mRNA and they’re all in on population diminution, so yes, of course the admin wants to “drop drug prices” on many of the other medications Americans take that do not address a single root cause of their maladies, but instead perpetuate their ill health.
Is this a manifestation of Trump's obvious pathological overt narcissism? Is this possibly vaccine injury assuming he actually followed through and received the vaccines that he was touting? The cognitive dissonance vis-à-vis, trying to understand and keep up with his logic, or the lack thereof is frustrating beyond words. Every issue that he addresses whether it be Gaza or the Ukraine or the Houthis leaves me wanting to try to understand and plumb the depths of his logic or again the lack there of. His cabinet choices make no sense. His position on all the above seems to change every other day or sometimes same day or same hour. I can't keep up with it all the chaos that it is causing cannot be explained, and is certainly metastasizing throughout the world. World leaders are looking at him and questioning his sanity.
One final personal note and this is very personal. I have recently been in a relationship with a woman that I truly dearly loved and still do love her, but a whole new entity referred to as covert narcissism has come to the fore. I am a physician and I've been one since I graduated from medical school in 1975 and I had never before heard of this concept of covert narcissism. I've learned a lot about narcissism and it's variations. I have always thought that Trump was a classic case of overt narcissism. He never takes responsibility for his mistakes. He never explains himself. He never answers questions directly. He changes constantly from one extreme to the next. The chaos that continues to foment and to build in this country and in this world is inexplicable to me. I believe it to be truly satanic so I find myself referring to Ephesians chapter 6 over and over and over again "put on the whole armor of God so that you might stand against the wiles of the devil" . Right now it's my only defense.!!!🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻