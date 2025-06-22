Link here.

NYT has its own way to spell Fordow











Pascal Has Many Questions And Calls The Whole Thing “Weird” and “Spooky.”



Because he lives in Japan, Pascal Lottaz has gotten an initial commentary out. It’s now the middle of the night (3:34 am) on the east coast of the US.



My hunch that Trump would not escalate, would not do this, would not attack Iran, proved wrong.

OR….could it be….? (As Lottaz’ information somewhat invokes, or points to..)

If the super super American bombs did not penetrate Fordo…? (As per Pascal Lottaz)….then… what are we left with?

All we are told is that “a payload of bombs was dropped on the primary site Fordow,” but no details. No photos.

Unconstitutional? Or New Normal?

Inconsolable boy in Gaza after his father is killed.

(*I believe we should watch these things because it is the most truthful, most painful reality of what they call “war.” Children should be taken infinitely more seriously, respected, cherished, and protected. The fact that they are not talen, is the reason we always have war. When we break children’s hearts, we have lost everything.)

The Israeli decimation of Gaza is a direct war on children. It is that which we used to believe could not happen.

