Trump Announces That U.S. Military Has Carried Out "Massive Precision Strikes" On 3 Iranian Nuclear Facilities, Then Calls For "Peace:" NYT Headline Claims: "U.S. Enters War With Iran." No Details
Pascal Lottaz Calls It "Very Weird," As There Are No Photos Of The Sites, No Locals Reporting Anything, And No Radiation Detected.
Pascal Has Many Questions And Calls The Whole Thing “Weird” and “Spooky.”
Because he lives in Japan, Pascal Lottaz has gotten an initial commentary out. It’s now the middle of the night (3:34 am) on the east coast of the US.
My hunch that Trump would not escalate, would not do this, would not attack Iran, proved wrong.
OR….could it be….? (As Lottaz’ information somewhat invokes, or points to..)
If the super super American bombs did not penetrate Fordo…? (As per Pascal Lottaz)….then… what are we left with?
All we are told is that “a payload of bombs was dropped on the primary site Fordow,” but no details. No photos.
Unconstitutional? Or New Normal?
Inconsolable boy in Gaza after his father is killed.
(*I believe we should watch these things because it is the most truthful, most painful reality of what they call “war.” Children should be taken infinitely more seriously, respected, cherished, and protected. The fact that they are not talen, is the reason we always have war. When we break children’s hearts, we have lost everything.)
The Israeli decimation of Gaza is a direct war on children. It is that which we used to believe could not happen.
I'm speechless and my heart is heavy. Trump is a fraud ;he bemoans and denigrates the "fake media". He is a fake. He is the apotheosis of a fake. I love my country and I am a patriotic American, but I am ashamed of our leadership. They are liars and they are acolytes of Satan and Donald Trump has dragged us into a world war. His pathological narcissism has gotten the best of him it has made him stupid and selfish And mindless. We are no better off than we were with Biden. I have never voted for the man and I don't claim to be a Democrat or Republican any longer and haven't for many years. Our government is bought and paid for with very few exceptions and in point of fact, the exceptions prove the rule. Dear God, please forgive us and please protect us from this evil Donald Trump. You are a fraud. You are fake and history will not deal well with you. In point of fact history is being rewritten right now about everything that you think you have accomplished for good. It is all turning to ashes. Lord, in your mercy, please hear our prayer. Please protect us from these deceivers and liars and acolytes of Satan.🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
I've supported Trump until now, but he has now showed himself to be Bibi's lap dog.