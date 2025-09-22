Trump: Autism Is Triggered By Some Components In Vaccines, Says He's Been Waiting 20 Years To Say It, Amish Don't Get Autism: Tylenol Also Cited, "Don't Take Tylenol."A Somewhat Muted Press Conference, With Trump Bringing All The FireCelia FarberSep 22, 202542187ShareLink to Jon Rappoport’s article (behind paywall) here.Clip here.Benjamin Franklin stated that nothing is certain except death and taxes. I would say: Death, taxes, and Peter Hotez:I wish Toby Rogers had spoken at the press conference. Clip here.42187SharePrevious
BUT WHAT CAUSED THE AUTISM IN CHILDREN THAT DIDN'T TAKE TYLENOL???
Fruit Loops?
Hard to take “the father of the vaccines” serious in anything he says.