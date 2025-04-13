It may seem odd that I now devote a third post to Douglas Murray’s shocking reveal of the “playbook,” of the “elites,” (“experts,” etc.)

Murray said all the quiet parts out loud.

I hope he keeps going. Keep the microphones within reach—let him talk more.

The Woke Right

I feel we make progress when things are named, accurately. Then you can “see,” what things are, and how they function. If they are named incorrectly, everything is misdirected and diffuse.

Somebody christened the “Woke Right,” (the name was mentioned but I don’t have it at hand) and now I can finally see it.

Donald Trump is woke right. Just as Margaret Thatcher was. And Ronald Reagan. And William F. Buckley.

Breitbart.

All of them—Turning Point USA, Free Press/Bari Weiss, all the “conservative” think tanks—they are doing the bidding of “The Crown:”







Are the popular new anti-Israel pop culture figures, then, all part of it?

I like Dave Smith, but that does not mean anything.

He never mentions The Crown, nor does Candace, nor does Ian Carroll, etc.

We “Crown” people can now start to harp on this, insufferably—who never mentions The Crown.

Then again, if this takes off, this awareness, one will no doubt discover they planted and fomented this too.

Clip here.

This seems correct:

Which brings us to this:



Clip here. (Take note especially of the last image in the lower right.)



Clip here.

Link here.



”Immigration,” ”Islam,” and “Western Culture”= Woke Right.

Anti-Israel also a manipulation to deflect from the elephant in the room: Who created Israel?





This broadcast from Kim Iversen gets the job done in a non grandiose, economic, modest and straight shooting way:

You can see straight in to the Netanyahu and US Fake Alt. News Scandal held at Blair House—a feature, not a bug.

Clip here.

Follow the bouncing ball, the continuous presence of ENGLAND, (Chatham House, Royal Institute of International Affairs) shoring up the Crown Theory Of Global Events going back way before the Crown (Britain) created Israel. Crown Theory presented here. (Imperial Press Conference, 1909, and Murder on the Titanic.)

It’s hard to get people who really see Israel to also really see Britain, at the same time as they really see Israel. See? Think: “Robert Maxwell,” (previous writing) which I thought was the Czech turned British Zionist spy’s fifth name, but Darryl Cooper says it was his eighth. Follow the changing names. Candace Owens covers the many names of Benjamin Netanyahu, here. But why does she omit that Netanyahu started life a Mileikovsky? She says he started life with the name Netanyahu. Maybe an honest mistake.

Jeffrey Epstein is also woke.

This is all getting to be too much.

As always, “Plans are being made to save the West.”

See how it works?

Is there any good news?

Yes: You don’t have to feel guilty anymore that you never read Tragedy and Hope.

