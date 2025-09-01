Clip here.

Remember a few months back when leaders of the health freedom movement insisted RFK Jr’s choice of Monarez was sound, and should be supported?

Who is he taking advice from? She was 100% predictably pod. It was always transparently clear she would subvert him.

To those whose consistent response is: “It’s all theater,” I suppose all I can say is, “But the play has life or death consequences for the ‘audience.’ ”

Rather than try to hyper-interpret, I’m reporting from the surface level called “the record,” right now.

It seems Trump just doubled down with RFK Jr. on the most important battle in the history of the United States.

Many say the US is in effect occupied by Israel’s lobbies, and for good reason. I have said for over 35 years that the US is occupied by “big pharma,” which sound a little too cute, like “big bird.” The people who oppose the Israeli dis-freedoms do not tend to have focused any of their ire at “Pharma.” (There are exceptions.)

A force that maims all children born in the nation starting at the fist day of birth must be considered an occupier—a mortal enemy to a nation’s safety.

You would think.

The transnational, para-governmental, diabolical Shiva entity that kills with impunity, eats and feeds off trillions, not billions, and has enslaved all nations except possibly North Korea and Cuba, is hard to name in a few words.

Pharma is one one “arm,” while “bio-tech” is the capture engine, the actual net. Fraudulent “tests” that are never standardized—all begun in the dark era of HIV/AIDS. When all citizens became part of the banking system, indebted to the banks via "bio-tech and media mass trance to agree to be in debt to future illness promised by media propaganda perpetual alarm systems.

I have argued for many years that this entity is deeply “ideological” and not merely driven by greed. The driver of the religion, the ideology, is ‘vaccine’ and needle worship—no child healthy before fully injected, and counted as “healthy” even if shots rendered child quadriplegic, or even dead. No “problem,” there, nothing to see there, nothing to react to. Nothing wrong. Nothing happened. Only that the needle punctures—then all interest and observation ends. So it has elements of ritual sacrifice in it, where the ritual begins and ends the “story.”

Jon Rappoport wrote an excellent piece on the root-root-root of this whole “mess” to use Trump’s word. His essay reminded me of what my late friend Richard Kotlarz used to say to me over 15 years of conversations in which he repeatedly said if people understood the banking “system,” the EXTENT of the con, their minds would all but shut down from shock. And that’s why it works.

What Is Money? [RichardKotlarz.com]

As Jon put it: “The whole op works because the truth is too mind boggling to accept.”

Here’s an outtake, and if you are a paid subscriber, you can read the rest here:

Outtake From Jon Rappoport’s piece

I can trace this kultur all the way back to inception, and will, in a future piece. (Maybe.)

HIV-AIDS was the ice-breaker ship that delivered the world on a platter to the secular Marxist public health diktatur, with its armies, its countless thousands of entitled, overpaid priesthoods, now on the ropes for the first time in history.

The guy above, btw, Dr. Daskalakis, is the one Kennedy/Trump did not fire. He resigned.

We’re not allowed to “question” his “lifestyle,” and Grok will defend to the death that his chest pentagrams do not mean he is a Satanist (or any of his other countless pentagrams, including all over the walls of some gym he owned) but I question the matter of whether a CDC employee should also be a half naked social media influencer. I’m old fashioned. It seems unprofessional.

Daskalakis on a fast road to icon status, sort of like a Public Health Nelson Mandela. Watch him become a huge “influencer,” like an AOC, riding the wave of Kennedy-phobia.

Here you can hear his by-the-numbers from HIV to Monkey Pox/Covid/TB activist career, which roots these people squarely in the late 80s and early 90s and reveals how they think. And how HIV was so much more than a “novel illness,” it was a revolutionary build back better of both the “health” economy, the welfare state within, and the emerging forms of cultural domination, LGBTQ, Trans rights, etc. All rooted in HIV Marxism/Leninism.

What is the noose pin on his lapel?



Mind-blowingly, these CDC pods are presenting themselves as the rising revolution to PURIFY “science” from ideology!



They claim “fascist” HHS Secretary RFK Jr. Fascist has made science at the CDC and elsewhere hostage to some “ideology” which they never name.

What’s Kennedy’s “ideology?”

Pursuing data answers to the causes of the autism catastrophe, afflicting 1 in 31 American children, as of 2022?

In that case his ideology is wanting to stop children’s brains from being chemically assailed from birth, whereas the CDC pod side wants nothing but more poison, more poison, more poison.

Asking for proof of safety or efficacy is counter-revolutionary “denialism.”

According tho these overpaid broken lightbulbs, it’s purely “fascist.”

Here’s Kennedy saying CDC is a troubled agency, brought to the surface by “Covid” and Daskalakis saying, on cue the only “trouble” is Kennedy himself, and the firing of Monarez signals a clear death spiral into “fascism.”

She refused to do what her boss asked her to do, as part of her job. The big question is, why did Kennedy ever go near her with a bargepole? What made him trust her? Or pick her?

Daskalakis, for his part, came out of the TAG (Treatment Action Group) revolutionary cult, which was central to my own destruction many years ago—I know them well.







Link here to the list of CDC purged or resigned so far.

Stephen Miller’s words were very strong, even opening Pandora’s Box— the Covid OP in its entirety:







Stephen Miller clip here.

The Dem and MSM led “RFK Must Resign” Op demands Americans’ right to be killed in the name of public health, kill their children, and continue to live in a hallucinated world where vaccines are “safe and effective,” and Covid shots “saved 20 million lives.”

You have to hear it to believe it.

Bernie Sanders is very predictable.

How many mansions does he have, by now?

What is the link between “Public Health” and Marxism? I wrote about it here.

Where this battle ends remains to be seen, but clearly, the opposition believes they can take the Monarez firing and build a bonfire to oust Kennedy, and possibly Trump.

Bernie says the sky is falling and everybody in America could die, if Kennedy is not ousted, before the next “pandemic.”

I tried to report this story yesterday, after a whole day of research, but it felt like emphasizing hopelessness.

With this Trump post, the battle lines are fortified, and anything could happen.

RFK Jr. is in the a position that is indescribably pressurized.

As a close RFK Jr. and health freedom advocate friend said yesterday: ‘If you think they’re freaking out now, wait until later in September when he releases the autism report. This is nothing, compared to that.”

Right. We all know the moment of truth is near.

What lengths will they go to?

It’s no time to weaken the energetic field around RFK Jr. with cynicism. Not now.

I suggest we hold fire, and pray for his success.

The alternative is to aid and abet the enemy.

If you want to support my work, consider becoming a paid subscriber (only ~$1.25 per week!)

You can also make a one time donation:

One Time Donation (PayPal)

Your donations are crucial and very appreciated.

Thank you! 🦆

You can also support my work by ordering products at Truth Barrier Store.