TRUMP INDICTMENT: America Long Since Infiltrated, Undermined, Attacked and Gaslit, Now Thrown In Back Of Car Trunk Blindfolded. "The Bill of Rights is GONE." Glenn Beck
Glenn Beck, Mark Levin Go Brilliantly Nuclear, Taibbi Holds Ground Against Despotic Left
”You’re not going to stop 100 million people…This country is in shambles. And there’s going to be 100 million people that will walk through broken glass and through fire, to vote for someone other than this corrupt, Banana Republic Administration.”
—Glenn Beck
A Dozen Thoughts On The Trump Indictment by Jon Rappoport—must read.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.