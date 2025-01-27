I was on a radio show today and they asked about the WHO and Trump withdrawing the US. They asked me to tell them what the WHO has ever done for people. I said “Nothing.” I explained it’s all criminal money laundering, and an attempt to obliterate nations. I said there is no such thing as “global health.” Only global money laundering.

Then I told them who Tedros is.

I wonder if they will ever invite me back.

I liked them.

Will the Globe-Masons create another death trap for Trump with this?



The decks are loaded alright; God be with us.