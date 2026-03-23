Trump Pivots: Declares Five Day Cessation Of All Military Strikes Against Iran, Amidst Roiling Markets, And Public Hatred Of This War: JP Reports Trump Is In Talks With Ghalibaf, Iran Denies This
Israel Continues To Strike Iran & Lebanon; Smotrich Has Sights Set On Annexing Southern Lebanon. US and Israel Fracturing? Why Did Trump Write "Witch" Instead of "Which?" Chas Freeman Casts Light
This image is from today’s Jerusalem Post: MONDAY— Israel continues strikes in Beirut and Tehran. But what caught my eye, inducing a shudder, was the headline off to the right: “Smotrich calls for annexation of southern Lebanon as IDF strikes bridges, homes.”
For some reason “Greater Israel” is still a muted media subject.
Dear Americans, Each new day, your President, Donald Trump, shows himself to be no less a liar than is Benjamin Netanyahu, both of whom are self-servants to the Greater Israel agenda.
Seems like we are back in the 2020 trump lockdown news cycle. Lots of reports, keep the plebs glued to the news, keep it confusing and create fear and uncertainty.