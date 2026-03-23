The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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John W.'s avatar
John W.
1d

Dear Americans, Each new day, your President, Donald Trump, shows himself to be no less a liar than is Benjamin Netanyahu, both of whom are self-servants to the Greater Israel agenda.

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Bassehound's avatar
Bassehound
1d

Seems like we are back in the 2020 trump lockdown news cycle. Lots of reports, keep the plebs glued to the news, keep it confusing and create fear and uncertainty.

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