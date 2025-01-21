Share this postThe Truth BarrierTRUMP SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDER TO WITHDRAW THE UNITED STATES FROM THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATIONCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreTRUMP SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDER TO WITHDRAW THE UNITED STATES FROM THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATIONAND THE PARIS CLIMATE ACCORDS—SAVING THE US $ 1 TRILLIONCelia FarberJan 21, 2025120Share this postThe Truth BarrierTRUMP SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDER TO WITHDRAW THE UNITED STATES FROM THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATIONCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore5517Share Are we allowed to feel hopeful yet?Clip here.Clip here.Details from Dr. Meryl Nass. 120Share this postThe Truth BarrierTRUMP SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDER TO WITHDRAW THE UNITED STATES FROM THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATIONCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore5517SharePreviousNext
Good morning, Celia! Yes! I am not just hopeful but ecstatic. I drank Champagne all day yesterday. God bless America! We will free the whole world from the global ZOG.
Yes, this is great news. Trump knows the globalist agenda of the climate hoax, and he knows they want to use the W.H.O. to exert world control over sovereign nations.
Trump had already removed the US, but Biden revoked that EO days after "taking office" in 2021. Trump put it back.