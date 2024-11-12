Trump's Battered Wife Syndrome With Neo-Cons Who Care More About Israel ('s Money) Than America, Not Cured
This Is Depressing—But Does Not Change The Fact That We Have Won The Culture War. The War Machine Is The War Machine, Its Hand Maidens Carefully Picked; Trump Hates War But Is In Bed With War Pushers
Yikes.
Here’s the Elise Stefanik clip.
WHO IS SUSIE WILES? Best ever analysis by Tom Renz.
I still think good things will be happening.
It looks horrific on paper but it’s full of potential for transformation from the street.
The “TrackAipac” website is truly mind boggling.
Why am I expected to find this ok and normal?
In order to not be called “anti-semitic?”
Do defenders of Israel realize how dyed in the wool woke all these guilt trips are?
Its the reality of "two wings one bird". The trauma of it. The struggle for a future. Our voices just mouse squeaks as we cluster together in the dark of shared digital experience
Drain the Swamp II: The Redemption Tour lasted less than a week.