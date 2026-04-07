Trump's Shocking Threat: "The Entire Country Could Be Taken Out In One Night. And That Night Might Be Tomorrow Night." Alex Jones Says White House Is In A State Of Horror, Including Susie Wiles
Coming On The Heels Of His Profanity Laced, Islam Mocking Easter Sunday Post, The World Is United In Shock And Confusion Over The Prospect Of Iran Being Hit With Nukes And/Or Neutron Bombs Tomorrow
Link here.
Jones wonders if they have put a chip in Trump’s brain.
”Even come of his most staunch MAGA supporters were really taken aback by it.”
—Larry C. Johnson
Link here.
Killing the entire population of Iran is now proto-MAGA, and if you blink or blanche you’re “crazy,” “awful” and in a “cult,” according to some people who must surely be taking de-sensitizing drugs of some sort.
This is so surreal I have no commentary.
There has never been a more terrifying moment for humanity that I am aware of. If you think “it’s all theater,” we all hope you are right. But either way, he seems to me to have lost his mind, or, a worse possibility, to be revealing an Anti-Christ spirit.
It started on Easter Sunday.
I felt sick when I read it.
Where are the “rat’s ass” people now? The ones who show up here and proudly say they “don’t give a rat’s ass” about Trump’s words, and swear he’s actually saving the free world, and America, by defeating the British Empire?
We’re all “panicans,” whose “hair is on fire.”
How far does the loyalty oath to Trump extend exactly?
Tucker speaks of being 15 feet from Trump when he was inaugurated, and says he indeed did not place his hand on the Bible. We all saw it, but we brushed it off. Actually, it bothered me tremendously at the time, and I wished there hd been more focus on it.
Why didn’t he?
Also I want to talk out the blatant psyop-iness of, as Pete Hegseth literally spelt out: the pilot went down in enemy territory on Good Friday. Spent Saturday hiding in a cave. Then on Easter Sunday, as the sun was rising, was lifted up, saved, and returned to the land of the living.
That is just a pathetic script, whatever happened. This whole war, from start to finish, has been conducted in a different domain. Forget everything about war we knew. This is scripted in advance, every move.
Who saw the 4chan post doing the rounds on X from last year, when dude laid out the 2026 plan, and so far, we're 6-7 bullet points deep into his outline, and everything lines up. Next comes civil war in USA, then the fake alien invasion with the synthetic clone AI droids. Laugh now.
The ayatollah of Iran took and promoted the Covid vaccine. Is that true?
All that aside, Trump's Easter Sunday tweet was the lowest point in human history. President can't say fuck. I can. You can. He can't.
See you the other side of Tuesday, and yeah, remember it's not over till the fake aliens turn up.
Trump and those controlling him are behaving as absolute psychopaths. They need to be jailed immediately to prevent further crimes against humanity. I am praying that responsible people of good consciousness in our government step up and do what needs to be done to get Trump out of office and to immediately assure the world that the US will not further escalate attacks on Iran.
I am praying non-stop for all warring to end now and for peace and reconciliations to begin with all those we have warred against unprovoked. Calling all angels of the spiritual kind and of the human kind. May Christ’s love radiate out to beings on all realms and be received into the hearts of all. God bless and protect all people of good will and our dear earth and all life. May love prevail and may God guide those in power towards peace, harmony, and the honoring of all life. So be it! It is so! Ginesthoi!