The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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Simon Miles's avatar
Simon Miles
11h

Also I want to talk out the blatant psyop-iness of, as Pete Hegseth literally spelt out: the pilot went down in enemy territory on Good Friday. Spent Saturday hiding in a cave. Then on Easter Sunday, as the sun was rising, was lifted up, saved, and returned to the land of the living.

That is just a pathetic script, whatever happened. This whole war, from start to finish, has been conducted in a different domain. Forget everything about war we knew. This is scripted in advance, every move.

Who saw the 4chan post doing the rounds on X from last year, when dude laid out the 2026 plan, and so far, we're 6-7 bullet points deep into his outline, and everything lines up. Next comes civil war in USA, then the fake alien invasion with the synthetic clone AI droids. Laugh now.

The ayatollah of Iran took and promoted the Covid vaccine. Is that true?

All that aside, Trump's Easter Sunday tweet was the lowest point in human history. President can't say fuck. I can. You can. He can't.

See you the other side of Tuesday, and yeah, remember it's not over till the fake aliens turn up.

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Sophia's avatar
Sophia
12h

Trump and those controlling him are behaving as absolute psychopaths. They need to be jailed immediately to prevent further crimes against humanity. I am praying that responsible people of good consciousness in our government step up and do what needs to be done to get Trump out of office and to immediately assure the world that the US will not further escalate attacks on Iran.

I am praying non-stop for all warring to end now and for peace and reconciliations to begin with all those we have warred against unprovoked. Calling all angels of the spiritual kind and of the human kind. May Christ’s love radiate out to beings on all realms and be received into the hearts of all. God bless and protect all people of good will and our dear earth and all life. May love prevail and may God guide those in power towards peace, harmony, and the honoring of all life. So be it! It is so! Ginesthoi!

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