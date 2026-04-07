Link here.



Jones wonders if they have put a chip in Trump’s brain.



”Even come of his most staunch MAGA supporters were really taken aback by it.”

—Larry C. Johnson





Link here.

Killing the entire population of Iran is now proto-MAGA, and if you blink or blanche you’re “crazy,” “awful” and in a “cult,” according to some people who must surely be taking de-sensitizing drugs of some sort.







This is so surreal I have no commentary.

There has never been a more terrifying moment for humanity that I am aware of. If you think “it’s all theater,” we all hope you are right. But either way, he seems to me to have lost his mind, or, a worse possibility, to be revealing an Anti-Christ spirit.

It started on Easter Sunday.



I felt sick when I read it.

Where are the “rat’s ass” people now? The ones who show up here and proudly say they “don’t give a rat’s ass” about Trump’s words, and swear he’s actually saving the free world, and America, by defeating the British Empire?

We’re all “panicans,” whose “hair is on fire.”

How far does the loyalty oath to Trump extend exactly?

Tucker speaks of being 15 feet from Trump when he was inaugurated, and says he indeed did not place his hand on the Bible. We all saw it, but we brushed it off. Actually, it bothered me tremendously at the time, and I wished there hd been more focus on it.

Why didn’t he?