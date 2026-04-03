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Celia Farber's avatar
Celia Farber
3d

I'm very concerned about Pete Hegseth.

https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2024/12/pete-hegseth-allegations/

Serious abuses against women, former wives, including sexual assault. History of alcoholism. His own mother said he is a abuser of women. She recanted. As the mother of an abusive man would, from fear of him.

He hates Catholics as well as Muslims. He's trying to get many bans on Catholic public processions as well as services at the Pentagon that aren't Lutheran. If it's true.

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15 replies by Celia Farber and others
Carol Guajardo's avatar
Carol Guajardo
3d

All I can say is I can't wait for the EBS alert. We have psyops running from both sides. It is meant to confuse. It all boils down to child trafficking, first and foremost, and getting Britain-Crown rule out of the USA. We did not win the Revolutionary War. We were still a British Colony. DC was a foreign country to us, completely separate from the states. Just like the Vatican and the Bank of London Corporation. All 3 were part of a city-state Empire. The 3 red stars on DC's flag represents this. It's all being dismantled. It's worldwide.

We lost our Independence in 1871. The US "Republic" is not in debt. The Federal Reserve owes the trillions of dollars of debt.

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21 replies by Celia Farber and others
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