Anton Chekhov famously wrote: “The only thing I won’t write is a condemnation.”

I’m writing one here nevertheless, but it’s qualities I’m condemning: I have watched the rise of hateful bigotry on the American so-called right, (including millions of Christians) and Trump has, as of April 1 crossed a new rubicon.

I don’t intend to depress, or demoralize, but to simply rebuke, and give my reasons.

Yesterday morning, the first mention I saw of President Trump’s “stone ages” rhetoric was from this Substack post by John Leake.

I went back to bed, feeling punctured, and slept two hours, inexplicably exhausted.

Sad. Depressed. Empty.

Not wanting to believe my ears.

I thought of my father. A lifelong polyglot, (spoke 16 fluently, 10 more passably) a conservative, a Trump supporter—I believe he’d have passed out too, and called Trump something like, “…the part of the horse that jumps over the fence last.”

I remembered some things he said at a Polyglot conference in NYC around 2017. I made two clips, just now:



They both speak to why I believe even my father would have turned away from Trump, were he alive, on April 1, 2026, the day he sunk the already tattered reputation of Americans as uneducated, a-historical xenophobes.

Clip number one:



”I can’t shoot him.”

Clip number two: “I want to begin by telling the most frequently told joke in the world.”

You can watch the whole lecture here.

The “stone ages” quote is a bruise on the American psyche, cut from the Laura Loomer/ Ben Shapiro cloth. These grifting punks, agents of war, re-shaped American “conservatism” as a hate-filled wasteland—a far cry from the conservatism of Goldwater, Buckley, et al, who condemned racist bigotry.

Trump has aligned himself with a billionaire-class, hate filled rhetoric that is meant to make the American people accept and love this war, but is having the opposite effect. MAGA was a populist, America first, pro-working people’s movement, or, as we now see, cynical PSY OP. He says nobody is MAGA unless they support him, Israel, and this war. The old MAGA is betrayed, left to rot along with their $28 Trump hats, flags and banners, and their grubby little dreams of being able to support their families, or not become homeless.

They sold him as a working class hero, only to see him morph into a billionaire, technocrat, neo-con war-freak, with a “spiritual advisor” who literally sells “7 Supernatural Passover Blessings” along with $1000 crystal crosses.

Clip here. Has to be seen to be believed.

“Honor God with your Passover/Easter Resurrection Offering of $1000 or more.”

While supplies last.

We’re going down the great toilet of civilizational history, fast.

Clip here.

I want to return to the subject of the significance of Trump’s “..stone ages, where they belong” quote.

It represents the moment America rescinds all of its even feigned aspirations to being a superpower that would ever speak a single word toward “life,” “peace” or “stability,” except by way of mass death and destruction. Oppose any of it and you are “woke right,” and “anti-MAGA.”

And of course, you are anti-semitic.



Alexander Dugin thinks nobody was stupid for believing in Trump before.

The way I feel is simply that whatever any of us “believed in” in the political realm, is crushed. We’re all walking survivors of the PSY OP cloaks that were stitched for us.

I believe in Jesus Christ, and what he taught. I believe in the goodness of most people. I believe in optimism, but accept that the way things are going, we need a divine miracle, nothing less.

In the rhetoric below, Trump is speaking of the Iranian regime, but it fills the air with truly dangerous rhetoric, and if he opposes murder, torture, slaughter, etc., he should oppose Israel’s well documented crimes, which he of course omits and glorifies.

“They’re just evil.”

“Thugs, animals, and horrible people.”

“Deranged scumbags.”

“I don’t want to live with cockroaches.”

—Laura Loomer

Loomer famously tweeted, describing the Iranian regime as “Islamic scum:”

“Bomb every single Muslim terrorist and deport all of their defenders from our country. I don’t want to live with cockroaches. I’m sick of these fuc&*ng people.”

Shapiro tweeted, in 2010: “Israelis like to build. Arabs like to bomb crap and live in open sewage.”

I rest my case.

This is the new hate-possessed, proudly uneducated MAGA, bearing no resemblance to the original one, which was just a cynical trap.

It’s new terrain for me to experience this, shall we say, “side” of Trump, as I believed, for years, it was important to resist the caricatures we were flooded with of him since 2016. That was based on my core belief in the early Trump years that he actually planned to make things better for the “average American,—” the working class American. I never hated him, never loved him, and never honestly liked him. But I found in Trump loathing a class snobbery I felt I had to resist, call out. On airplanes when seat-mates began railing against him I finally found my silent, unspoken retort: “I’m not rich enough to hate Trump.”

Time to fall on the sword. I was gravely mistaken about who he really was, behind the colossal social engineering they built around him.



I just held out “hope” that he was not the monster everybody was saying he was. What always bothered me most about him was his disinterest in other cultures, in history, languages, and his never explained belief that America is the “greatest country in the world.”



Why? He never said.

Alex Jones says he is a “different creature” now. I agree.

Longer clip here.

“No one who’s paying attention can deny that Trump has become completely erratic.”

—Alex Jones

Harrison Smith clip here.

Three years ago, while in Granada, I re-read “The Emperor’s New Clothes” by Hans Christian Andersen. I was stunned when I re-read it, to discover that the spell of the weavers worked on the Emperor’s men’s fear of losing their jobs—being “unfit for office.”



Anybody who would not “see” the cloth, was not worthy of working for the Emperor.

“…cut the air with their scissors…”

Andersen added the boy only in a later revision. In the original version, nobody spoke out.

It’s a brilliant parable of people’s terror of losing standing, losing their own power and position, by breaking a grandiosity spell around a leader.

The leader becomes a victim of his own bubble, into which only delusional positivity is pumped. It’s the classic progression seen through all of history.

It’s the rule, not the exception.

When I read John Leake’s article, I didn’t want to believe it—that Trump could have said something so crassly ignorant—plunging the American “brand” itself back to the stone ages. I felt myself bombed back to the stone ages, from sheer embarrassment.

The “where they belong” part was particularly painful.

For years, since Oct. 7, we were being induced to hate and fear Palestinian Arabs. Now suddenly, we were expected to also despise Persians, the Iranian people, their entire history, which came with the usual proto-American “context of no context.”

Trump holdouts speak (to cite one example of defensive talking points) of Iranians being executed—which we in America supposedly have been spared. I count the mRNA shots of Warp Speed as executions, with the executioner removed. Instead it was an AI driven mass propaganda “public health” campaign that set the executions in motion, inducing the victims to volunteer for their own elimination. I don’t dispute that the Iranian regime also executes its own people. At least they have a country and a culture they can define and defend, while we Americans are nothing except Trump's garbage if we don’t embrace both genocide and a war that has never even been explained to us. All we know is Bibi wanted it, for 40 years.

Nobody can say what America is anymore. Who are we? What do we believe in, apart from the price of gas being kept low? What do we eat, and why?

What is our hospitality code? What is our history? Why are we all so…depressed and crazy? Why do we all have PTSD? Why do we so rarely travel? (Only 48 to 51% of Americans hold a passport.)

Why can’t our children learn anything, or excel in anything? Why is parental alienation so widespread? Why are all our movies so violent? Why do we have such poor manners? Why do our politicians all become multi-millionaires after just a few years in government? Why did they have to kill JFK? Why does the pharmaceutical cabal have license to profit off the deaths of our children, and loved ones, for decades? Why does nobody ever pay a price for any of the endless crimes committed against us?

Trump was, for millions, their “last hope.”

He promised to end all the wars in the Middle East. Bring back jobs, American industry. He never mentions any of that anymore. Never.



By today’s standards, JFK was an “antisemite,” and “Jew hater.”

Clip here

Part 2.

Iran

“Like most Americans, I know almost nothing about Iran. For me, this is a journey of discovery.”

Rick Steves

“Iranian oil, may again flow westward.”

—1953 propaganda film

Rick Steves traveled through Iran in 2009. The film he made is now attracting renewed attention.

Pay special attention at 7:44

Here’s a clip in which Steves speaks to the film he made in 2009.

Iran has 29 Unesco World Heritage sites.

It’s a time to turn away from the programmers, the PSY OPs, the false idols, and the attempts to justify hatred of other people, in the name of the latest Brave New World.

It’s time to turn away from the world, and find light within.

Galatians 3:28—two versions:

“There is neither Jew nor Gentile, neither slave nor free, nor is there male and female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus.”



(NIV)

“There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free, there is neither male nor female; for you are all one in Christ Jesus.”



(NKJV)

Link here.

Note:

(For Orthodox Christians, Good Friday, also known as Holy Friday, falls on April 10 this year.)

“We unequivocally condemn any acts that target civilians, regardless of their nationality, ethnicity, or faith.”

(Joint statements from Patriarchs and Heads of Churches in Jerusalem including Greek Orthodox Patriarch Theophilos III.)





Link here.

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