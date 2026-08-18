The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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Going home's avatar
Going home
6m

She's in the " oh you are awful but I like you category"

I don't like her or the poxy media that gives her a platform. She's awful

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Stan Supranowicz's avatar
Stan Supranowicz
41m

How is this woman even remotely relevant these days? She stopped being relevant or anything else over 20 years ago.

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1 reply by Celia Farber
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