Truth Barrier Pop Culture Desk: Rosie O'Donnell Is As Funny As Ever
Now With Unforgettable Irish Characters In Her Routines
I have always loved Rosie O’Donnell. She is truly a brilliant comedian, actress, writer, voice-artist. Just genuinely funny.
I could listen to her do voices of her new Irish friends forever, and the stories about both the crossing guard and the pharmacist are just wonderful.
I love her pink Porter Wagoner jacket too.
She's in the " oh you are awful but I like you category"
I don't like her or the poxy media that gives her a platform. She's awful
How is this woman even remotely relevant these days? She stopped being relevant or anything else over 20 years ago.