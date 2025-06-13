Truth Barrier Travel: "I Spent 5 Weeks In Iran. Here's What I Learned."
Travel-Tuber Drew Binsky Is Like A Young Anthony Bourdain, But Without Noir, Or Institutional Media Backing. His Videos Are Extraordinary. He Wants You To Know What The Real Iran Is Like
“I just feel like it’s the most misconceived country in the world.”
—Drew Binsky
If you want to support my work, consider becoming a paid subscriber (only ~$1.25 per week!).
You can also make a one time donation:
And huge thanks to all who are already paid subscribers.
Note to Longtime Truth Barrier Readers : Over the next few days, small donations to PayPal would help me a lot.
If you have been an unpaid subscriber for four, three or two years—please consider a $2-$6 donation today.
Many thanks! 🐃
Netanyahu is a CRIMINAL trying to stay out of PRISON… where he belongs! Only continued war will DO THAT!! he sold out Israel to Bourla and Pfizer; he murdered Yitzak Rabin; he made war on the Palestinian people and is committing genocide; a stolen millions of dollars from a various influence peddlers and was convicted of that; there is nothing Semitic about him at all! He’s an imposter doing the work of the WEF And the WHO.. he has compromising information on most American politicians, including Donald Trump, in short he is a monster!
Iran is on my bucket list. I have never met a Persian person who is not good looking. Their architecture is amazing. This year--inspired by your Substack--I am traveling to Spain.