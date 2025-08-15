The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Celia Farber's avatar
Celia Farber
5h

We had a great 3 hour Zoom, Lots of great discussion and sharing, about health and about spirit healing as well. It will be every Friday now 3 pm EDT. Thank you all! Email Sylvia4Celia@gmail.com for the chat file. More soon!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Desiree Flores's avatar
Desiree Flores
9h

Listening in is like the radio, that's great, Saludos, Grüß Gott.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Celia Farber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture