TTB Health and Healing: Red Light Therapy Open Forum, Have You Used It? Did It Help You? What Are The Most Affordable, Good Products?
Let's Try To Reduce This To SIMPLE Guidelines, Since Sick People Struggle With Complex Information And Pedantic Side Issues Health Influencers Like To Make A Big Deal Out Of
Editorial note: Ben Smith advocates for Methylene Blue, which is ultra touted in combination with red light therapy (RLT.) Those who are militantly anti-MB may therefore reject his testimony. Are there anti-MB people who are pro-RLT? Surely.
I know Jack Kruse has been trying to get across light and color healing for a long time. And I know red and blue make a potent combination,
Small testimonial: I was very depleted this morning, and felt better after 10 mins of red light while taking Epsom salt and baking soda bath.
I am tossing these things out so we can, simply, hash out what our experiences are.
I’m going to return to the subject of Methylene blue, and am only halfway through comments.
Sunlight as feasible and as tolerated is my go-to.
Outdoor exercise and vegetable gardening contribute.
Not very many winter days are clear and sunny though, even in Texas, but I take advantage of those days.
The best red light therapy has been utilized for thousands of years. Facing the sun at sunrise.