Editorial note: Ben Smith advocates for Methylene Blue, which is ultra touted in combination with red light therapy (RLT.) Those who are militantly anti-MB may therefore reject his testimony. Are there anti-MB people who are pro-RLT? Surely.

I know Jack Kruse has been trying to get across light and color healing for a long time. And I know red and blue make a potent combination,

Small testimonial: I was very depleted this morning, and felt better after 10 mins of red light while taking Epsom salt and baking soda bath.

I am tossing these things out so we can, simply, hash out what our experiences are.

I’m going to return to the subject of Methylene blue, and am only halfway through comments.

