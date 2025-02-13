Video here, (get past “viruses” and possible AI.) I still think it’s a very good video.

I’m intentionally devoting parts of this Substack to simple, powerful detox and healing, trying to steer through weeds, esoterica, ego battles, and PSY Ops.

I assume nobody opposes arm swinging.

The healing paths I want to curate will always take into account meeting exhausted, depleted people where they are. I also want to re-introduce the idea of not breaking the bank on air castles of “healing” that elude so many of us.