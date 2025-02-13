Video here, (get past “viruses” and possible AI.) I still think it’s a very good video.
I’m intentionally devoting parts of this Substack to simple, powerful detox and healing, trying to steer through weeds, esoterica, ego battles, and PSY Ops.
I assume nobody opposes arm swinging.
The healing paths I want to curate will always take into account meeting exhausted, depleted people where they are. I also want to re-introduce the idea of not breaking the bank on air castles of “healing” that elude so many of us.
This is especially powerful/effective if done on a rebounder/trampoline, which I do every day. 10 min is all you need. It's amazing for lymph, which can't pump/flush on it's own. The body is an energy system. Things get stagnant.
this is part of Qi-Gong exercises. (it's the precursor to Tai Chi)... many of which are simple but powerful and feel really really good (a Qi-Gong instructor told our class that some of the poses have been scientifically studied to reduce depression... simple stuff, but i think it literally moves light and energies through, into, out of and around the body). and i can't overemphasize how good it feels to do them.
- note to self: do Qi-Gong