1. The Ratio of a Perfect Fifth (3:2) vs. Phi (1.618…)
A perfect fifth in music is defined by the frequency ratio 3:2 (1.5).
The golden ratio (Phi) is approximately 1.618.
While 3:2 (1.5) is close to Phi (1.618), they are not identical.
2. Phi and Harmonic Intervals
Although the perfect fifth (3:2) is not exactly Phi, the golden ratio does appear in music:
Phi in Just Intonation: In some tuning systems, the ratio 1.618:1 (Phi) has been explored as a possible interval.
Phi in Fibonacci Tuning: Since Fibonacci numbers relate to Phi, some scales and rhythms based on Fibonacci sequences naturally incorporate Phi-like proportions.
Phi in Harmonic Relationships: If you take successive powers of Phi (1.618, 2.618, etc.), you can approximate some harmonically pleasing intervals.
3. The Phi Ratio Appears More Naturally in Timing Than Pitch
Phi is often found in rhythmic structures rather than harmonic intervals.
In certain musical compositions, note durations are structured in golden ratio proportions, creating a naturally pleasing balance.
Conclusion
A perfect fifth (3:2) is close to Phi but not exactly the same. However, Phi shows up in music in other ways—especially in rhythmic patterns and Fibonacci-based tunings.
Would you like to explore Phi-based music scales or rhythms?
All energy is waveform. (Dr Quatum's double slit theory on YouTube). They are called 'solfeggio frequencies'. Actually part of 'Gregorian Chants'. The frequencies were discovered in the 11th century but the religious institutions of the 16th century did away with them because too much power was in the hands of common folk. 'Red light therapy' is also a 'waveform'. Every single living thing on the planet has a 'waveform signature'. That is the scientific reason why some people get along and some don't. Compatible frequencies create harmony. Incompatible frequencies create dis-harmony. All elements are 'The Law of Octaves'. Remember the term: 'A musical universe'? People started doing what's called 'binaural beats' a long time ago. You can even get a 'binaural beats generator' for your phone. I tried those before while sleeping but gave me headaches so I stopped. I believe the reason is that while you sleep your brain doesn't stay in 1 frequency but 'travels' depending on 'your' needs. I did buy a very expensive set of 'solfeggio' tuning forks that I use often when watching TV that are specially designed to penetrate to the bone. The thing about frequencies is that some are good, some really bad. The inner structure of our body is bone. Bone allows frequencies to 'travel' your body. Your head is like a bone 'bowl'. If frequencies can shatter glass and concrete, then best to start 'quietly'. Fluoridated water causes calcification of you 'pineal' gland. Frequencies used properly and 'quietly' can actually de-calcify you 'pineal' gland(stop fluoridated water of course) I always believed the 'pineal' gland is really the 'God' gland. The 'tool' that allows us to 'communicate' outside our 'realm'/frequency. There is a reason it is depicted in ancient cultures. Fun facts.