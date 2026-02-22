The Truth Barrier

Tom Kudla
6h

"What is this new….thing? It arrived as fully developed as Covid, fell on us like buildings, like 9-11. Wholly new, wholly alien. [...]" -- CF

Minds are squeezed in vice grips

David Lamson
6h

We expected a coordinated attack on Tucker. And, they attack because they know it's now well documented that Israel is nothing more than an influential arm of a transnational criminal cartel.

My beef is with these self-described Christians who pervert scripture and tell us that Christ is not the seed of Abraham, but rather the state of Israel. The margin notes might teach such nonsense, but certainly not scripture itself.

I have a friend whose family has run a Christian school (K-12) in Gaza for over 20 years. He sends out periodic updates on the Gaza situation, and recently wrote that the school is damaged, the teacher's homes have all been destroyed (Christians, mind you,) and there is still a shortage of food, water, and medical supplies. He wrote that because the number of livable units is limited, only the relatively wealthy can afford them (not teachers.) In short, the situation is just as we see in the reporting. And, we have an ambassador, who claims to be a Christian, who sees nothing wrong with that.

