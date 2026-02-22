Note: I’m improving—and thank you again for all your kind messages. I intended to take a ‘time out.’ However, I was not able to not say something about this. The Tucker Carlson-Mike Huckabee interview stunned me to my core, and the fallout has only just begun. It’s an insane, indeed psychedelic conversation, queasily revealing that unless you can turn your brain upside down in that encoded, no-gray-area post Oct 7. way, you basically no longer have a country.

Pack for Siberia, and expect a deeper chill on the journalism landscape than ever, on how you may or may not report on the Epstein Files, and the people in them.

Tucker Carlson is under very heavy fire following his interview with United States Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, for saying the Epstein files indicated Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited Jeffrey Epstein’s island, which he referred to as “pedo-island.”

The admittedly cryptic, 2014 DOJ Epstein email that this stems from, is here:

“grats, charity, herzog, ehud coing to island this weekend. come. plane 3 issue…art gift…accounting house.”

The journalistic main source behind claims Herzog was entwined with Epstein is Canadian-Israeli journalist David Sheen, who strongly opposes Israel, yet lives there.

Sheen continues to report (via the Epstein files) that Epstein arranged a 2014 NYC meeting between Leon Black, Isaac Herzog and Bill Gates. (A separate issue, from the “pedo-island” matter.)

There seems to be no definitive corroborating evidence beyond this email that Herzog was on the island, and his defenders say he was elsewhere during this time.



But either way, Sheen is the primary source, it seems to me, for what Carlson said in the Huckabee interview.

“According to Epstein, 3 months later, Herzog visited his rape island.”

—David Sheen

To be exact, it says this in the Epstein email, yes, but not in flight logs, which could be missing. Or who knows.

Herzog denies ever having had any contact, electronic or otherwise, with Epstein.

Sheen claims, though it’s not possible to trace the exact root of the claim in the Epstein files, that Epstein set up this Black, Gates, Herzog meeting in New York City, in 2014.

Hard to discern the bottom line. Grok claims the photos are AI, yet confirms the meeting took place (both.)

I know screen shots of Grok are a bummer, and I’m sorry, but it’s one of the necessary tools at our disposal, in these times.

I have no answer to how or why Grok is so schizoid on this. When you search the DOJ Epstein files, the only email directly connecting Herzog and Epstein that I was able to find is the one, linked below, announcing the passing of Leon Black’s sister. And Leon Black, who was one of Epstein’s financiers, did fund Herzog.

Version #1 “…Epstein organized a private meeting…”

Version #2: “…There is no credible evidence that Jeffrey Epstein arranged a meeting between Leon Black, Bill Gates and Isaac Herzog.”

Herzog has categorically denied any connection to Epstein, including knowing him, at all.

In 2015, Leon Black’s executive assistant, Melanie Spinella, cc’d Epstein and Isaac Herzog on an email informing their network of the death of Leon Black’s sister, Judy Ellen Black.

Is it nitpicking then, to say Herzog was connected to Epstein—that they are in the same orbit, on a fairly intimate mass email?

Tucker Carlson, meanwhile, has issued a video apology and post-edited the interview to remove the statements.

Laura Loomer is of course on the warpath, being maximally traumatizing: “TUCKER SHOULD BE SCARED.” (see below.)

Link to Tucker Carlson statement here.

He says:



—He was asking Huckabee if he knew about the Epstein email and/or the Herzog protests, alleging he was on the island, that took place in Australia.

—He goes on the say he has rarely received such an unequivocal denial, as the long letter from Herzog’s office, insisting he had nothing at all to do with Epstein. He says for this reason, he and his crew are “taking it seriously.”

—He then apologizes for stating something he did not actually know, (namely that Epstein said Herzog was coming to the island.) The part he didn’t know and could not know was whether Herzon ever went to the island.

I listened to the interview, and my memory is that he said it has been “suggested,” citing Epstein’s own email, and the Australia protests, which Herzog did not comment on at any time,

He says, “to be clear,” that he is sorry—for implying something he could not categorically know to be true.

This begs the question: Did Carlson overstate or overstep? Should he have apologized?

I believe he should have asked for a further investigation into that Epstein email, and maybe said: “Until we have gotten to the bottom of this, I am merely quoting Herzog’s claim that he never had anything to do with Epstein.”

But now there’s blood in the water—sharks are going wild.

Laura Loomer reports Herzog is going to sue Carlson. (No lawsuit has been filed at press time.)

This tweet from Laura Loomer will not do wonders to dispel Jewish stereotypes.

But wait—Loomer is incensed about something else: Carlson’s repeated claim that Israel shielded a pedophile—a whole different person.

This guy:



So Loomer and crew and baiting and switching,

Carlson was correct that Israel is giving safe haven to a man who was arrested for trying to lure a 15 year old girl into sex.

So he did not act “maliciously,” as Loomer says, to “falsely portray” Israel as a “pedophile haven.”

He reported accurately.

She conflates his “backtracking” in the tweet above with the broader accusation against Israel over this pedophile case.

Again:

She moves the goal posts, and not in a way that helps Herzog, or Israel, if you stop to think about it.

She incoherently seems to feel Herzog should sue Carlson, not merely for the pedo-island issue, but for defaming Israel as a “pedophile haven.”

Facts can’t be defamatory. Loomer broadened the net to snare herself, Herzog, and Israel, by thundering against the notion that protecting a pedophile is bad. She doesn’t say Israel didn’t (protect a pedophile.) She can’t.

Instead, stupidly, incoherently, and with characteristic hysteria she conflates something not yet verified with something entirely accurate, and winds up deepening the— she would say, “malicious—” notion that Israel gives safe haven to pedophiles.

She comes across as a pedophile defender.

Then she spitefully wishes Carlson “good luck” finding a law firm without Jewish lawyers, suggesting, abhorrently, that any Jewish lawyer would sabotage Carlson’s case. (If it went to court.)

Again, Loomer does nothing for the restitution of the reputation of either Israel or Jews, yet she is front and center, constantly threatening, accusing, browbeating, and slandering.

Incredibly, she is a “successful” journalist—wealthy, and taken seriously, even though nobody understands where she came from, or who exactly trained her.

“Tucker Qatarlson” which she constantly calls Tucker, means he takes money from Qatar.

Does he?

There is no evidence he has.

Why then, isn’t that slander?

Strange that Loomer never hollers about Newsmax, and Qatari money.

Link here.

How can such a thing be squared?

I don’t know.

Back to our main story:

Here’s a close up of the NYC images, which Grok, citing Israeli media, calls “AI generated fakes.”

I think Tucker Carlson’s producers should have slowed way down—cited the online sources for the “pedo-island” claims and not permitted Herzog’s camp to claim he had no connection whatsoever to Epstein.

The announcement of the death of Leon Black’s sister email which has both Epstein and Herzog on it technically disproves Hezog’s claim: “There has never been any contact or connection, directly or indirectly, between Isaac Herzog and Jeffrey Epstein.”

The Epstein email about Herzog “coming to the island this weekend,” stands, in imaginary journalism court, as citable fact. That the email was written by Epstein, and is authentic—not that the trip to the island took place.

The email about the death of Leon Black’s sister places Epstein and Herzog—again— in the same social orbit, at the very least.

But more to the point: Leon Black, an Epstein financier, also funded Herzog.

Glenn Greenwald has all the details, here.

Carlson meanwhile, by making the apology video, creates the impression he was merely repeating internet rumor.

His “sorry” opens the floodgates for journalists being flogged, sued, traumatized, and canceled in precisely that space between asking questions based on preliminary facts, and defaming entire nations.

The winners of this gladiatorial game are those who can maintain a steady flow of raw, traumatic, morally swollen accusation—who get paid by powerful entities to do so.

And if you listen to the Huckabee interview, what’s so chilling about it is Carlson’s despairing efforts to locate a United States that is distinct from Israel. He all but begs Huckabee to concede there can be such a thing.

Is there no longer any distinction at all?

It’s a deeply shocking interview. I feared for Tucker Carlson as I listened to it, as he doesn’t maintain the usual tradition of a faux, performative conversation. Mike Huckabee does not seem to be in contact with the American nation, or his own identity as an American, at all. It’s honestly frightening.

Jonathan Pollard is a good guy. (Served his time!)

Shall we dig up the Rosenbergs next—make statues? Is there no limit to this madness?

Interview here.

The only mantra that counts as patriotic (and/or Christian) anymore, is to repeat that Israel has a “right to exist,” and that her dominance is the only protection against the implosion of Western Civilization. And Christianity itself. (Ruddy.)

It’s all gone way too far.

Way too far.

Tucker Carlson is painted and branded as an anti-semite, for relentlessly insisting on the needs and priorities of his own country—the US. He even swears he loves Israel in the interview, thinks it’s a great country.

Not enough. Nothing will ever be enough.

This is an ideological revolution swept in, and normal people with normal thoughts are enemies of the new global order. No point trying to make reasonable arguments.

If war with Iran breaks out and you don’t love every minute of it, you’ll be an anti-semite. There is no longer any identity left for us. We can (and must) love Israel, but we can’t love ourselves. And we are meant to worship the notion of an ethnic, secular state, that actually invokes God’s will, (chosen people) while denying, as Huckabee does, that Benjamin Netanyahu is a) not religious and b) ethnically Polish. Staying aloft in that spinning madness of contradictions is the only American identity left on offer.

You want to work? Exist? Survive?

Learn to think like Laura Loomer.

If you don’t get it, you’re the problem—you’re part of the anti-semitism plague. The new identity is to embody an irrationality so profound it has obliterated all of history, logic, and self preservation—leaving aside the demand to embrace mass murder for a revenge esprit even Evangelical Christians must pretend to love. A full on rejection of the Gospels, of the teachings of Jesus Christ, and even a strange and queasy refusal to admit anything feels or sounds…different, since Oct 7 2023.

What is this new….thing?

It arrived as fully developed as Covid, fell on us like buildings, like 9-11.

Wholly new, wholly alien. Nothing to do with any “Israel” we ever gave thought to before.

Meir Kahane’s Franken-ghost risen to avenge all who dismissed him as a dangerous, racist loon except now he’s inhabited the bodies and voices of virtually every American holding public office.

Meanwhile, the new blood-soaked post-Christ Christianity is here, and it arrived with no transition of any kind. You’re just supposed to get it. Get on board.

October 7 changed everything, fool.

As Americans, as Christians—as whatever you are. You have to get it.

And you even have to accept Laura Loomer as a journalist, a force for good, and a defending mother of western civilization.

Learn to love, also, a US Ambassador to Israel that says God actually promised the entire Middle East to Israel, sparking a massive backlash in the region. No way will his job be in jeopardy. He’s very fluent in all the new talking points and mantras. The rest of us are looking at cultural, social, and economic exile.

Like Covid all over again, but on steroids.

At press time, Tucker Carlson has had to apologize.

Mike Huckabee has not apologized at all, for his inflammatory remarks.

I wonder if a more explosive, revealing, frightening interview has ever been conducted in US media.

Watch who apologizes.

Watch who never does.