Tuning In To Dynamics Inside The Death Wave Against Homicidal US "Health Agencies" like FDA—Bernie Sanders Strikes From Inside The Progressive Left Tent, Now Baying For Excitotoxins and Fluoride
(Literally) MAHA Is Infiltrated But It's Been Exposed And MAHA Is Gaining On Them Part 1. In A Series On The MAHA Wars
Watch this one again. (Sanders grilling FDA’s Califf about how it is FDA moves billions of dollars and the American people can’t even get a sticker for it.) 16 teaspoons of sugar in a bottle of coke—well deployed as a prop, by Sanders.
Hear Califf casually drop the attempted and utterly insane defense that corporations “have the same rights” as people.
How readily absurdities, insanities, and blasphemies roll of the tongues of American bureaucrats.
Corporations have the same rights as people.
[Did you know the FDA’s Deputy Commissioner For Human Foods is named Jim Jones? Just a little oddity.]
Health Agencies only ever communicate one thing: They need more money. Way more, and always.
It costs more than $6 billion and takes more than 20 years to produce stickers. “Warning signs” cost even more. There’s is just not enough money to do these things.
Do you know what they charge for bow-ties these days?
From CRS report, here.
The Bernie Sanders Brooklyn Takedown
It’s so strange and in its way, both infuriating and reassuring, watching this clip. I went to the whole hearing at C-SPAN and watched more, and made a video I will add.
Does Sanders’ genuine non-woke outrage (*Sanders is an old USSR Marxist but NOT woke) bode ill for the FDA, which can’t bring itself to put any warning labels on anything, especially if it’s sugar soaked in bright red carcinogens, ideally shaped as mind control symbols, as breakfast for children?
I say yes. Political Theater that moves the theater itself.
A declaration, not quite the same as a fact:
FDA’s days of pious plunder, betrayal, madness and murder are coming to an end.
If I told you, “these people would bring back Thalidomide!” Well, guess what—they have. (Effective against certain cancers, they claim.)
Bernie Sanders finds himself at the tip of the new outrage spear, (sidling up to MAHA/RFK Jr.) confident and rightly seething.
Bernie Sanders is, by me, warmly and enthusiastically welcome; Just what is needed: A Brooklyn Jew whose voice still has the old neighborhood in it, and speaks actual speech.
English.
Brooklyn English. (includes use of body—wrists, hands, eyes, brows, hair, etc.)
Go Bernie. I hope you get angrier and angrier. You’re not from Vermont, but Brooklyn, so bring it bring it bring it, Brooklyn Jew style, and never forget what the DNC now trying to sabotage RFK Jr. did to you. (2016) (Incidentally, that really was anti-Semitic.)
FDA is getting exposed for the bloodless abattoir that it is.
You can hear in Dr. Califf’s inscrutable responses that the tiger can only answer: “Paper.”
FDA man Califf (what does the bowtie signify?) blames congress, skates around, and leans heavily into some good old boy talk about last night’s game.
The whole hearing is here.
And this is how weak, exactly, the anti-RFK position from Pharma-bought Dems actually is. Rejoice!
It is impossible to hate stooges like Markey enough. Wouldn’t it be glorious to have the video of the Pharma and Food industry handing the talking points off to Markey’s Staff and offering them jobs in their future? Guarantee it happened even without the video. Our politicians are so worthless we really don’t need any government at this point. Local sheriff’s and their Posse of support can take care of criminals better than our useless criminal Justice system and the entire federal structure could be dismantled making us healthy and happy again. We need a real political revolution that starts with very short term limits and zero dollars outside of direct from constituents donations in politics. We need a law outlawing all corporate lobbying. Corporations are NOT people and do not have a redress right. And we obviously need grownups in government. People who have had an actual life before lording over our people and who are virtuous and thoughtful and hard working and power agnostic.
"There's not enough money to do these things," say the ppl who pay themselves $170K/year, thereby enabling THEMSELVES to buy organic foods. Meanwhile, labels don't help anyone stuck in an institutional setting. What we really need is to end poverty; and I bet that if every household got as much cash handed to them as Congress pays itself, there would be no poverty in the US at all. Almost like Congress knows what the REAL cost-of-living is.