The Truth Barrier

Elliott Middleton
15h

The Charlie Kirk memorial service was an abomination, as is Erika Kirk.

AwakeRedPilled
15h

I’ve been wondering about the primary FUNDERS of Charlie Kirks business…

what was their motivation behind pouring millions into what seems to be a highly political influential tool…

until he started to go against the narrative the funders wanted.

So it was NOT about making MONEY because his followers were still turning up for Turning Point events etc…

Then they were threatening to withdraw their money when he started asking BIG questions they did not like,

and it all ended pretty quickly - and pretty badly…

something is not right for sure and is worth a lot more investigating.

It’s made me realize we can take or trust NOTHING at face value anymore. The VEIL has been TORN. The magicians magic is no longer working.

