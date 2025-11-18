Turning Point USA Exposed By Auditor As MASSIVELY Corrupt, Money Laundering Operation With Far Reaching Implications: "I Got Up...And Started Reading It And My Mouth Dropped."
Let's Hear It For The Auditor Geeks, Finally Giving Us The Real Story Here
This is a short clip, and the full interview is below.
(This show, DD Got A Podcast, is really good.)
Link here.
Full interview here:
The Charlie Kirk memorial service was an abomination, as is Erika Kirk.
I’ve been wondering about the primary FUNDERS of Charlie Kirks business…
what was their motivation behind pouring millions into what seems to be a highly political influential tool…
until he started to go against the narrative the funders wanted.
So it was NOT about making MONEY because his followers were still turning up for Turning Point events etc…
Then they were threatening to withdraw their money when he started asking BIG questions they did not like,
and it all ended pretty quickly - and pretty badly…
something is not right for sure and is worth a lot more investigating.
It’s made me realize we can take or trust NOTHING at face value anymore. The VEIL has been TORN. The magicians magic is no longer working.