The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
wendy broffman's avatar
wendy broffman
21h

"I struggle to be factually persuaded Charlie Kirk died, or died that day, or that way. I also struggle mightily to accept that those children in those videos were really the children of either of them" this is also where I land. Charlie Kirk seems to be a manufactured persona that finished his role. Erika is another story..I watched as her own website and back story was built within days of Charlie's "murder."

Reply
Share
5 replies
nymusicdaily's avatar
nymusicdaily
21hEdited

"I struggle to be factually persuaded Charlie Kirk died,"

you, me and everybody else Celia

they paved Charlie Kirk's "murder scene" and put up a parking lot

Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Celia Farber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture