Turtle
It was some time last fall, and I was still very new here, in my little corner of Northwestern CT. My only company was with the animals. I’ve told you about Zinger the horse, but I don’t think I told you about Turtle.
I came driving down Herrick Road one day, and swerved to avoid running over him. I wasn’t sure— I got very nervous. I stopped at the end …
