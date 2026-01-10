The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marilyn Langlois's avatar
Marilyn Langlois
35m

Celia, I follow Alex Krainer and find him to be right on target on many issues. However, my sense is that he has the opposite of Trump Derangement Syndrome, call it wishful thinking. IMHO he seems to place too much trust in assuming that Trump is out to dismantle the Wall-Street-CIty-of-London-Anglo-American financial empire rather than actually being captured by it in a twisted way.

Krainer's most recent article claims that going after major drug traffickers in Venezuela is an attack on that financial empire which is fueled in part by illicit drug money. I would love for that empire to be taken down, yet there is no evidence that the the recent US crimes in Venezuela and off its coast really have anything to do with stopping the illicit drug trade, which proliferates predominantly from other countries. Heck, Trump just pardoned a major drug trafficker (former Honduran president) for whom there was ample evidence of his complicity in the trade.

And don't forget, one of the major manifestations of this Anglo-American-Empire-centered financial oligarchy is the Zionist project in Israel, which Trump is fully on board with.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
The Do Not Comply Guy's avatar
The Do Not Comply Guy
1h

If you're still even 1% pro Trump, then you haven't learned what is happening or why...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Celia Farber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture