I offer this as a way to expand our minds as to how to make sense of the Maduro capture, avoiding childish presumptions that merely satisfy our political biases.

When I post something like this it is not the same as saying: “I think they are exactly correct.” It means I learn from listening and I think we all ought to stay in learning mode more. When major events happen, especially with elements of shock, like Maduro’s capture, I notice people don’t take time to study and learn. They already know what it means and why it happened.

Turns out Canada is the largest manufacturer of Fentanyl, or one of the largest.

Canada is an enemy of the United States, and always has been, as a vassal state of the Crown.

I’m including a second Alex Krainer interview below, where he details this even more and explains what it means. He winds up presenting a case for a U.S. effort to survive being on the end of essentially the equivalent of an Opium War, fighting drugs, and human trafficking.



People in the comments section for the second video throw eggs as Krainer for being a Trump/White hat type. I don’t hear that, I just hear things I didn't know, and it helps me consider all possibilities. I am no longer speaking to people who wish to shame me for trying to understand this whole situation, rather than just spout trendy revolutionary canards.

Mature, open-minded people listen, learn, and wait, before jumping to conclusions.



The rest just want to make such people feel shame, for whatever we are still seeking to learn more about.

Two points of view from comments, from the video below.





Alex is an analyst’s analyst. Very sharp. Can’t wait to see him on again.

21st century Opium War, so right on point, never thought of it that way! Alex is good.

Alex Krainer has become full Q-Anon.

“Trump could be our saviour.”

The executive branch in American politics has been completely run by the CIA/Israel cabal since 65. That’s it , that’s all you need, we haven’t seen a real choice on offer for the presidency in over 70 years. Anyone colors outside the lines gets snapped back, their brains get scrambled, they catch lead, they and their families are compromised. America is only slightly more free than the EU and that’s a technological open air prison now.

Here’s video #2



