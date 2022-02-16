Two Teenage Boys Found Dead In Bed 3 and 4 Days After Second Pfizer Shots
Their Cases Described In Pathology Journal Linked Below
Article here.
And here are the last three installments of Mark Crispin Miller’s harrowing writings, chronicling the “died suddenly” phenomenon, which you can find at his Substack:
Most recent here.
This covers the end of January, and this covers the first week of February.
(Trauma warning for anybody opening these links.)
