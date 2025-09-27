Tylenol Makers Concealed Its Role In Brain Inflammation (Autism) Cascade For 7 Years, According To Documents, Reports Health Activist Kari Bundy
"The Weight Of The Evidence Is Starting To Feel Heavy To Me."
*I hope we can get past the deliberate distortion going around that anybody, RFK Jr. for example, claims Tylenol “causes autism.”
It is present in almost 100% of autism catastrophes, and seems to LOCK IN the reaction the body might otherwise overcome. (Glutathione response.) That would make it a driver of the cascade, or trap—not the originating toxin.
It locks the exits.
My only comment is yes Tylenol is a shit drug and its bad for you....but....its damn sure not responsible for this autism epidemic.
This tylenol move is a sleight of hand parlor trick the criminals are using to calm people down and save their useless and dangerous vaccine industry.
William Parker, the author of the scientific study that claims conclusive proof "without reasonable doubt" that acetaminophen (APAP) is causative of most ASD cases. He also mentions circumcision. IT is supposedly ultra common to give babies acetaminophen before circumcision.
is APAP an Egyptian deity?