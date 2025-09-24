This clip above reports that Netanyahu’s latest speech to the Israeli people has caused stock markets to falter, as he openly declares Israel will “go it alone” against the entire world.

Rest of NBC article here.

YouTube comment:

Big Brother (Grok, in this case,) was THIS incorrect just 1 hour ago, “based on confirmed reports.”

Swedish media says 157 of 193 UN member states as of Sept 22 recognized the project for a Palestinian state.

MEANWHILE—Two Armstrong articles on Trump, UN speech, and the signs of WW3 he sees:



Link to article 1 here.

Link to article 2 here.

Trump’s UN Assembly speech here.

(I watched about 15 minutes. I have no idea what he is talking about. It’s all very distressing.)

