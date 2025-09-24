UK, France, CA, Australia, Belgium, Luxemburg and 151 More Back Palestinian Sovereign State At UN. "It Will Not Happen," Netanyahu Promises, Also Saying In Dark Speech That The World Will Split
Into Two Blocks, & Israel Will Belong To Neither, Will "Go It Alone." US Calls It "Publicity Stunt." Too Little Too Late? Why Now? Paper Tiger? Symbolic?
This clip above reports that Netanyahu’s latest speech to the Israeli people has caused stock markets to falter, as he openly declares Israel will “go it alone” against the entire world.
Rest of NBC article here.
YouTube comment:
Big Brother (Grok, in this case,) was THIS incorrect just 1 hour ago, “based on confirmed reports.”
Swedish media says 157 of 193 UN member states as of Sept 22 recognized the project for a Palestinian state.
MEANWHILE—Two Armstrong articles on Trump, UN speech, and the signs of WW3 he sees:
Link to article 1 here.
Link to article 2 here.
Trump’s UN Assembly speech here.
(I watched about 15 minutes. I have no idea what he is talking about. It’s all very distressing.)
100% Paywall Free For Four Years And Counting
I’m going to ask for one new paid subscriber per day—only focusing on anybody who has been reading TTB for at least 2-3 years, and commenting. If that is you, please consider becoming a paid subscriber today. It’s $1.25 per week.
You can also make a one time donation:
Your donations are crucial and very appreciated.
You can also support my work by ordering products at Truth Barrier Store.
It looks like the usual public circus.
Palestine, at this point, is anything but a state. It has no government, power structure, and no logistics for production, distribution, and trade.
All those people who have been rooting for it can be led by the nose a bit longer.
Pascal Clérotte at l'eclaireur offers a characteristically sharp, contrarian view. Quick translation:
"Ukraine, NATO, the USA and EU have lost the war. Those responsible for this catastrophe are worried they'll be held accountable for this as well as for ruining the economy across Europe.
Donald Trump's problem is simple: to disengage with the Ukrainian shithole (sorry to use that kind of language, but nothing describes Ukraine better), before next year's midterm elections.
He had two choices: put an end to the war or pawn it off. The Ukrainians and Europeans are opposed to any kind of negotiation and concession with Russia or Donald Trumps efforts to restore peace; Washington need only let the Europeans escalate the conflict, which would enable the American President to wash his hands of it. No war, no defeat. And he said it in Trump style, braggingly, "The art of the deal."
"We will continue to supply weapons to NATO for NATO to do what they want with them. Good luck to all!" Deliver arms to NATO, not to Ukraine...
In no way will Donald Trump engage the US in direct conflict with Russia; American public opinion is firmly against it. And the Americans won't let the Europeans use NATO's intelligence services, which are American.
Without American infrastructure and logistics, the Europeans can't do anything against Russia, which holds strategic superiority thanks to their hypersonic capability. And European public opinion is ferociously antiwar. Imagine what would happen in Germany, the United Kingdom and in France, three countries run by illegitimate governments, if they were crazy enough to declare war? The French, German and British states would be in ruins. They're incapable of maintaining their borders and can't keep public order. Their people are not willing to put up with hundred of billions pumped into the black hole of Ukraine. And they're tired of uncontrolled mass immigration.
Nothing's going to happen beyond the neutralization of Ukraine on the battlefield and the implosion of the European Union. War against Russia, which the population doesn't want, will lead to serious domestic conflict in the heart of the three great European powers, maybe revolution. If Emmanuel Macron unleashes Article 16 [martial law], which he's been trying to do since 2018 and the Yellow Vest movement, that will only accelerate his fall, and the shock will be brutal."
original: https://www.eclaireur.eu/p/ukraine-les-bellicistes-ne-comprennent