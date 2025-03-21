UK Program "Good Morning Britain" Interviews Man Whose Wife Was Killed By Covid Shot, And Woman Whose Husband Was Left Brain Damaged
One Host Calls It A "Random" Event, But Their Stories Are Presented Without Gaslighting Or Bullying, And Headline Reads: "Gareth's Wife Lisa Died After Her Jab."
Link here.
Good Morning Britain, Wikipedia page.
It’s four years too late. I am not sure if “better late than never” applies here.
The only question is: “Why now?”
Has there been a signal from on high?
Now that it is no longer possible to protect people?
It is remarkable to see this. In my circles in my neck of the woods, people still do not connect the dots. They're not talking about taking jabs as they once did, however.
I’ve done many things wrong, skipping the clot shot isn’t one of them. 🙏