My mother, Ulla, died 25 years ago, today, August 19.When I think about what she would be saying to me now, apart from "brush your hair" what I hear is: "You've got to help Reiner.""I don't know what to do.""Well, think."
He is being made an example, in my opinion to warn and intimidate others who have the courage to speak out. He made an amazing effort and had a very long reach in gathering information from so many who saw the totalitarian net dropping, and of course now that is not continuing. I'm thinking....~ Ginger
It's so frustrating not to be able to talk to your mum. I lost mine 10 years ago. She was an angel on earth. Luckily I still have my father who, coincidentally was born in 1931 and will be 93 in December. He is remarkable. Sharp as a tack. His advice has always been sound. ' Live a parallel life to the insanity of the world '.. build your own community, find your own tribe.