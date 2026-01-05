Unconfirmed Reports Say Khamenei Is Fleeing To Moscow, After Vowing Crackdown On Street Protests In Iran That Have Killed At Least 16 In Last 8 Days. Trump Says US "Locked And Loaded" To Intervene
Protests Have Broken Out In At Least 46 Iranian Cities: Trump Has Vowed To Take Action If Protesters Are Killed; Iran Has Threatened To Target American Bases In The Middle East If US Intervenes
RT article “Iran Threatens To Target US Bases If US Launches Intervention” here.
Iranian Parliamentary spokesman is quoted saying Israel has transformed street protests into armed conflicts.
Note: I am not in a position to interpret these events—only trying to deliver elemental developments as best I can discern them, reviewing multiple media and social media sources.
If this turns out to be true, it's quite extraordinary! My personal belief, is that this information is more likely to be accurate than not. Celia, you are like a magician: we find out the most extraordinary news, before they get to the media. I like this very much. What I also appreciate, is your analysis in key events. Always excited to read your news!
What I'm perceiving is theatrics, globally, baddies v goodies, to make us believe there are the two sides, good and bad. The powers that be, who are above governments, orchestrate all these coups, terrorist attacks, etc., with lots of displays of violence. Look at videos of Venez attack and see firework explosives. I'm sure innocents get killed, but we all have to realise what is happening globally, eminates from one source, bankers and big corporations, who wield total power over any individual government. Russia could have sorted things early, if they really wanted, but realise they are controlled same as kamikasi europe, UK, all indebted to banks, loans, big pHARMA, military spending. The no defence put up by Venez, is not disimilar to Israel, Oct 7th? We live, all humans, in The Truman Show.