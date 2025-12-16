Underbelly: Nick Reiner Was Sent To Traumatizing "Wilderness Camp" In Utah. Never Went To College OR High School. Al Franken's Bizarre Rob Reiner Roast, And Other Red Flags
News Outlets Reporting Blood All Over Hotel Room They Allege Nick Reiner Checked In To At 4 AM
Nick Reiner “didn’t go to high school or college,'“ but did go to a torture camp for children of the wealthy.
I would rewrite that: Didn’t go to college or high school.
That is highly unusual.
Wilderness program: Link here.
Tom Hanks’ son Chet also got sent to this “wilderness program” in Utah.
Clip here.
When I watched this clip, I also got a sinking feeling about Nick Reiner’s eyes and demeanor. What jumped out at me, in addition to the despair in the eyes, was the highly symbolic way his microphone falls to the side, as an expression of total resignation.
Rob Reiner and Russiagate
Clip here.
Substack has been dis-allowing me to do screenshots all morning—I finally got the ones above working, but not for this tweet below:
[Missing Image]
Al Franken’s utterly inexplicable and bizarre Rob Reiner roast, here.
Lastly: It is being reported that Nick Reiner checked into a fancy hotel at 4 am Sunday morning, and that there was blood all over the room and in the shower.
D
I was the youngest precinct worker for RFK back in 1968. I didn't understand my talents back then but foresaw the assassination so when all my friends went to the Ambassador Hotel, I refused to be there. I was a Dream Walker and didn't know it, and after the assassination I had a dream about why the assassination took place. Instead of viewing the actual do'ers I was shown thousands upon thousands of humans producing negative thoughts about RFK, that fed the energy and allowed the killing to take place.
Now, what does this have to do with the Reiners? Rob Reiner has been very vocal and active spewing tremendous amounts of negative thoughts re our political environment. He was totally unaware, as most humans are unaware, that thoughts are deeds and have karmic impact, or if you prefer they affect the environment one lives in. His thoughts, his words, etc... they created a matrix of energy and called in violence apparently.
Look, these things are complicated but the point I am making is we do not understand that the energies we put out in the universe are like our children and they will come home at some point to have the energy balanced.
We live at a time where many have lost their moral compass, do not believe in consequences. Now, there are many rules but you only have to know one and the rest take care of themselves. Treat others as you would want to be treated. It is not called the Golden Rule for nothing.
Very few understand its power.
Great post. As soon as I heard about this I thought "scapegoated child of a toxic narcissist family". Guess I wasn't far off - these Hollywood people are deeply ill.