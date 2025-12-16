The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KP Stoller's avatar
KP Stoller
3hEdited

I was the youngest precinct worker for RFK back in 1968. I didn't understand my talents back then but foresaw the assassination so when all my friends went to the Ambassador Hotel, I refused to be there. I was a Dream Walker and didn't know it, and after the assassination I had a dream about why the assassination took place. Instead of viewing the actual do'ers I was shown thousands upon thousands of humans producing negative thoughts about RFK, that fed the energy and allowed the killing to take place.

Now, what does this have to do with the Reiners? Rob Reiner has been very vocal and active spewing tremendous amounts of negative thoughts re our political environment. He was totally unaware, as most humans are unaware, that thoughts are deeds and have karmic impact, or if you prefer they affect the environment one lives in. His thoughts, his words, etc... they created a matrix of energy and called in violence apparently.

Look, these things are complicated but the point I am making is we do not understand that the energies we put out in the universe are like our children and they will come home at some point to have the energy balanced.

We live at a time where many have lost their moral compass, do not believe in consequences. Now, there are many rules but you only have to know one and the rest take care of themselves. Treat others as you would want to be treated. It is not called the Golden Rule for nothing.

Very few understand its power.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
KW NORTON's avatar
KW NORTON
3h

Great post. As soon as I heard about this I thought "scapegoated child of a toxic narcissist family". Guess I wasn't far off - these Hollywood people are deeply ill.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
63 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Celia Farber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture