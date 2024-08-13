Starting right now, ( 8 pm EDT) Elon Musk will interview Donald Trump on X.

France’s Thierry Breton, European Commissioner for Internal Market, has written a threatening, long, terminally dull letter full of EU royal vapors about “safety” and the “EU Digital Services Act.” Here, Mike Benz clarifies what this NATO censorship tool is, and how it will be used to impose essentially the equivalent of Covid lockdowns on the digital universe. For our safety, of course.

Cuz who out there feels safe knowing Elon Musk plans to have a conversation with a US Presidential candidate, and Europe might listen in?

I read the letter, and you should too, though you will curse the stolen 3 minutes as the worst use of your time in the last 10 years.

It is as sterile, meandering, passive aggressive and pompous a text as you will ever come across, and I expect it will put you in the same bad mood I’m in. The battle between this guy, the EU, and Musk has ground on for a few years but now it’s come to a head, the masks are off, and the loathsome EU is openly saying the owner of X has an obligation to censor an American broadcast for the safety and protection of Europe! (No European citizen, meanwhile, wants this, or needs it. Not one.)

Here’s just one outtake, to give you a sense of the horse-choking level of boringness in this man’s prose: (Highlights mine)



“This notably means ensuring on one had that freedom of expression and of information, including media freedom and pluralism, are effectively protected and, on the other hand, that all proportionate and effective mitigation measures are put in place regarding the amplification of harmful content in connection with relevant events, including live streams, which if unaddressed, might increase the risk profile of X and gerate detrimental effects on civic discourse and public security. This is important against the background of recent examples of public unrest brought about by the amplification of content that promotes hatred, disorder, incitement to violence, or certain instances of disinformation.”

I did some research on this dreadful, censorious, smirking man, Thierry Breton.

He was, in 2022 and 2024, the highest paid politician in the world. He recently bought a castle in France that he never intends to live in. In 2019, burglars broke into his home, beat up Breton, his wife, and his chauffeur, who lived with them, locked them in a bathroom, and made off with cash and a diamond bracelet worth 50,000 Euros.

Breton’s French Castle He Doesn’t Even Live In

Read the creepy boring letter here.

How much do MEPs make? One of them, from Cyprus, reveals how grossly overpaid they are.

I think what bothers me the most is how tone deaf it is—the letter. Does he know nothing of Musk’s persona or personality, or feelings about free speech, or X itself, or, for that matter, Trump? The internet is throwing tomatoes and bottles—what did he expect? When will the grossly overpaid royalist bureaucrats of the EU understand that everybody hates them and nobody relates to ANYTHING they say, and they are just blood tics on the neck of Europe nobody knows how to get rid of?