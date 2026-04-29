VAERSAWARE.com site linked here.

Kyle Young’s Secular Heretic Substack article here.

I am not a numbers person. I never intend to give anybody short shrift—just spinning too many plates. I apologize for the oversight.

Numbers don’t seem to move the needle much, but yes, the real numbers are way way higher than the at present admitted numbers, even on the side of the light and the truth.

Correction to previous writing:

VAERSAWARE is way more in depth than OPENVAERS. Both are extremely valuable.

The ludicrous number 10 seemed important to me only because it was FDA “career staff” admitting it. With a lamentation memo by the Director of The FDA. In 2025. And what happened?

Nothing.

Murder is only murder according to the media is rare and culturally palatable contexts. But faint progress is being made, it seems.

Previous coverage here.