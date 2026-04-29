The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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Transcriber B's avatar
Transcriber B
1h

Glad especially to see some recognition for medical coding expert Welcome the Eagle (Albert Benavides). He's been doing good and important work with the VAERS data for a long while now.

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edward's avatar
edward
2h

Celia, there are many people walking around dead and do not know it yet.

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