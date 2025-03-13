Grok





I have never before this morning interacted with AI, or Grok, to do research. I didn’t trust it, didn’t understand it, and didn’t recognize it as a legitimate tool of research.

It felt like cheating, and seemed to have a dulling effect on prose.

Over the last 20 years or so, journalism has gone away from (musical, rythmic) composition (internal structure) and voice (quoting people) and into the sheer almost sterile fact print outs.

I have not liked this progression.

I also disliked the “dot-connecting” movement, which didn’t take responsibility for all those dots, just displayed them.

Like: “Hmmm.”

This morning I asked Grok some questions about the facts behind the student protests at Columbia, and the results were genuinely lucid.

Grok does the fact find part work of the ‘investigative journalist,” in seconds. Most people have understood this for at least a year or more, but I resisted.

Is this how American housewives felt when they introduced Betty Crocker?

“But that’s cheating? How will I show my family I love them?”



”No no! You are still needed to crack the two eggs into the bowl!”

“Wow this makes everything so much easier, actually!”

“But…I’m very close to being obsolete.”



BLM: Settlements Over $21,000 Each Despite No Proven Civil Rights Violations From Police Officers



(Comment: Why was BLM never in the crosshairs of ANY US administration, like the pro-Palestinian students? They burned down Minneapolis, among other feats of “peaceful protest.”)



I’ve posted this must watch documentary before.

During my searches, I learned that BLM even makes significant grift through arrests, even when no improper police conduct is proven.

This is foundational context for the Columbia University and crackdown on pro-Palestinian protests story:

Follow The Money

There Has Been One Death In The Context Of Palestinian Support Protests—A 69 Year Old Jewish Man Fell And Hit His Head And A Computer Science Professor Will Stand Trial, But His Lawyers Say He Was 6-8 Feet Away; Prosecution Says He Struck The Man With A Megaphone 2. Anti-Semitism V. Islamophobia On US Campuses: “Vomiting, Nausea, and Hospitalizations” from “Skunk Spray” Sprayed on Arab Students At Columbia University I asked who funds “Palestine Legal,” who funds Pro-Palestine Protests, and What Makes Pro-Palestine Protests “Illegal?”



3. 97% of 12,400 pro-Palestine Protests Have Been Peaceful, And Yes, Funded By Tides (Soros) Pritzkers, Rockefellers And More Known Funders Of Progressive Left Movements

Where did that banner come from?

We know Soros et al fund the protests, and the banners are always the first giveaway.

So what does he (Soros) get out of this?

Easy. He gets a brand new OP against ICE and Trump.

Ops inside of ops inside of ops, like Russian dolls.

Nothing is organic anymore it’s all syncretic media, both real and induced.

What can we learn from all this?



That the money powers, the NGOs, fund both sides, but that it is not true that Jewish students were more harassed than Arab students over the last 2 years.

Only Arab students were hospitalized, and the Palestinian side never used actual chemical assault weapons. “Skunk spray.”

President Trump has not informed us what he means by “illegal” protests, there is no monetary connection (according to Grok) to Hamas, but rather, to Soros, Pritzker and Rockefeller.

Both sides have been harassive, and both sides have solid funding. The idea that Hamas can wire money to US student groups without detection is absurd. But why is nobody interested in the Soros/Pritzker/Rockefeller investment into anti-Israel campus protests?

It seems to me both sides are weaponized, for various future alliances, OPs, and money laundering in all directions.



This clip below is certainly tailor made to amplify fear, and perpetuate stereotypes. The students entering the classroom do not sound Middle Eastern. And the keffiyes really serve to make all potential dialogue impossible, and amplify the globalist theater of scary, used for crisis/chaos. The leaflets are a dead giveaway that Soros people designed them.

Clip here.



Strange Bedfellows

Question remains: Is all (100%) objection to the obliterative bombings in Gaza by definition “support for Hamas?”



Soros/Pritzker Rockefeller paid agitation is part of the American landscape, and we can never know which protests came from which groups of real people, real feelings, or real activism, as they infiltrate and muddy the waters all the time.

All ADL/Soros/Pritzker et al have to do to keep their money moving is make sure the American people witness lots of “anti-semitism” on their screens. Nobody ever asks: Who are these people, exactly?

Who is Mahmoud Khalil?

Born in Syria to Palestinian parents, married (his wife is a US citizen) —he was not a Columbia student, when he rose to lead the pro-Palestinian protests there. It turns out he was trained in …London.

From Telegraph article, here.

Very sympathetic profile of both Hhalil and his pregnant wife in Reuters, here.

His wife, a dentist, is 8 months pregnant, the article says, and he has been transferred from a jail in New Jersey to a jail in Louisiana?

How odd.

Protest Songs Have Begun

Am I saying there’s no antisemitism?

Clip here.

To the person who posted, I answer: I “believe” it.

But it’s not organic.

Let me say it again: The real investigation, for an all knowing man or machine, would be to find out how many acts of “anti-semitic” harassment, vandalism, hate, invective, graffiti, Israeli flag burning, or other violence (from the start) were done by paid actors, working for the Soros and/or extended anti-semitism opposing NGO networks, now officially under DOJ/HHS.

Article here.

WH News Release here.

Please no slurs in comments.

All Americans should be on alert now that protesting Israel is not constitutionally protected.

