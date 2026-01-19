Link here.

Some points of commentary, feedback, and speculation:

Earthquake risk chart in Andalucia. There have been earthquakes recently, both beneath ocean (Between Morocco and Spain) and one very serious one in I think 2018.

As much as I hate to admit it, Andalucía is a major earthquake region, and seismic activity/earthquakes have happened, and are rising. I have of course no way of knowing if this factors in. No whether the 2025 blackout or the Valencia flood is connected to this.

German Channel DW clip. It has been observed that one of the broadcasters verges on smiling. Perhaps just a tic.

Last but not least, I texted Carmen last night—she is my daughter in law’s mother (and there is a word in Spanish, though I don’t know it, for our relationship. Our children are married—no word for this relationship in English, but should be.)

She wrote:



“When these things happen, we become aware of how fragile we are. And at the same time we should relativize and downplay things and situations that do not have that importance. And give more meaning to our lives and live and enjoy everyday life more.”