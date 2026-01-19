The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mo's avatar
mo
16h

It's been said many times: THEY want you/me afraid.

We should remember that being afraid of dying is the worst excuse for being alive.

Reply
Share
Brucha Weisberger's avatar
Brucha Weisberger
16h

The word you are looking for to describe your relationship to your daughter in law’s mother is consuegra.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Celia Farber
30 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Celia Farber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture