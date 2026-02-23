The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bob Knutson's avatar
Bob Knutson
3h

Bound to happen eventually. The giant drug seizure just happened, border money stopped, and now this. Pressure creates desperation and chaos. Needless to say, Mexico tourism is over for a very long time. Do not be surprised if the US joins the Mexican Army quietly to take down as many of these organizations as possible in the ensuing chaos.

Reply
Share
Dale Peterson's avatar
Dale Peterson
1hEdited

Thank you, Celia! I am sending these to a friend of mine who was planning on visiting Mexico on Tuesday. Much appreciated.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Celia Farber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture