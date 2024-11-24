US Denounces, Refuses To Recognize ICC Arrest Warrants, Threatens Sanctions; US, UK, Israel Seem "Rogue" Nations, As Zionist Alliances Harden And MAGA Faces Disillusionment Over Trump Picks
This Is Consistent For Those Of Us Who Consider Israel The Pièce de Résistance Of Albert Pike's New World Order (Sometimes I Can't Be "Hopeful," Sorry)
First, here’s Kier Starmer saying that Israel has a right to cut off power and water if that is how she defends herself, and insanely refers to urging “responsible” Middle East states to “call this out for what it is.”
To me, Starmer sounds like somebody under active MK Ultra mind control.
Terrifying footage of UK police forcing citizens onto a train. What has happened to Britain? What role did the PSY Op called “Brexit” actually play in it all?
Does Netanyahu actually want “Carte Blanche?”
Dictionary.com definition here. (Means “blank document” in French.) (Al Jazeera clip linked below.)
Panel discussion where CARTE BLANCHE, and the newly divided world, is addressed, here.
I think “Carte Blanche” is an overlooked globalist “moral” code of total destruction. It perfectly sums up the globalist ethos of total domination, destruction, mass murder, and impunity. Also—the victim card, while doing all of this.
Link to ICC arrest warrant for Netanyahu and Gallant, here.
Link to arrest warrant for Hamas leader Mohammed Diab Ibrahim Al-Masri (Deif) here.
Clip here.
Was the Pike-Mazzini letter exchange really a “hoax?”
I do believe Reiner Fullemich filed a complaint for crimes against humanity with the ICC at the beginning of the COVID BS and it’s just sitting there on the docket and the ICC is doing nothing about it. And isn’t Fullemich still in jail for bringing light to the criminals?
As a huge MAGA supporter and a Christian, I am believing that God is directing Trump’s selections for his administration. Trump has had 8 + years to study these people and he always puts people out front for a reason - to let them fall or succeed. We must realize what a miracle we had in this election and that this evil will not be eradicated overnight or maybe in years. God bless the USA! And ago d bless President Trump! 🇺🇸