Dubai airport, the busiest airport in the world, just shut down indefinitely.

ABC Australia asks: If Iran’s nuclear facilities were “obliterated” last summer, why is Iran an imminent threat? It’s regime change. Link here.

“Nuclear Countdown?”



This is what is being reported at INRA in Iran:



You know that this periodical takes the point of view that everything that is unfolding is consistent with plans outlined by Albert Pike and his Masonic ilk, for a New World (Economic) Order.



From 2024, my examination into the alt. media’s dismissal of the Pike-Mazzini exchange about WW3 and NWO.

Just noticed this letter from a reader who posted this under the above linked article:





Alex Jones’ take here. I agree with him on his overview and basic summation—and yes “Trump has done good things.” All of that is avoiding the elephant. 9/11 is the long planned cataclysm that predicts and ensures all that has followed.

Here’s a 1997 page from the Project For A New American Century, via Wayback Machine.

Jones will be broadcasting live on what’s happening at 2 pm EDT.



This video was made 19 years ago:





Videos have also been circulating of Iranians dancing in the streets.

Roots of the Project For The American Century came from….



All we can do is pray, be loving, stay stoic, carry on with life, try to enjoy real life moments, and stay connected with loved ones.

