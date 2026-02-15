Valentine's Day Offering From Flu Bed: "Learn A Little Bulerias Dance" With Sergio González
I’m sick as a dog, have been for almost a week. Fever, horrendous cough, sinus infection, splitting headache, exhaustion—
I needed a way to procrastinate from all the garlic I still have to chop tonight (in accordance with Håkan’s insane Swedish recipe) and I also… missed everybody.
I wondered: “Am I really too sick to offer a single sign of love on Valentine’s Day? Just because I’m sick? What if they feel un-loved?”
So I found this dance teacher from Seville, Sergio González, who made me forget about my truly-very-horribly-bad-flu. He put my spirit back in me.
He’s so kind and loving, watching these videos can bring tears. I felt it just right for this day that symbolizes love.
“Fina is blind from birth, she has always dreamed of dancing. We are going to achieve it and you will see it.”
link here.
Celia - try unplugging your wifi and any other wireless devices your have in your space. Turn off your cell phone. Turn off the electric circuit to your bedroom and spend as much time away from all wireless devices as possible. "The flu" is actually microwave illness/radiation sickness from exposure to wireless radiation. The evil ones are amping things up in a big way and many, many people have reported experiencing the worst "flu" they've ever had. Please read this: https://jeanicebarcelo.substack.com/p/bad-case-of-a-super-flu-has-now-spread?r=e4mgf
Feel better soon, Celia!