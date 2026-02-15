I’m sick as a dog, have been for almost a week. Fever, horrendous cough, sinus infection, splitting headache, exhaustion—

I needed a way to procrastinate from all the garlic I still have to chop tonight (in accordance with Håkan’s insane Swedish recipe) and I also… missed everybody.

I wondered: “Am I really too sick to offer a single sign of love on Valentine’s Day? Just because I’m sick? What if they feel un-loved?”

So I found this dance teacher from Seville, Sergio González, who made me forget about my truly-very-horribly-bad-flu. He put my spirit back in me.

He’s so kind and loving, watching these videos can bring tears. I felt it just right for this day that symbolizes love.

“Fina is blind from birth, she has always dreamed of dancing. We are going to achieve it and you will see it.”

