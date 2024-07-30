Venezuela In Full-Scale Counter-Communist Uprising: Maduro Banners Set On Fire, Chavez Statues Toppled, As Protesters Breach Barricades To Maduro's Home; Maduro Has Activated Military Crackdown
Anthony Blinken Is "Concerned" About Venezuela's Election Results; Said To Be WORST Election Fraud In History. Communism Still Trending In America
Clip here.
Thousands of protesters head toward Maduro’s residential palace.
Incredible footage.
More here.
Barricades to Maduro’s home apparently breached.
The airport has possibly been captured by protesters.
Clip here.
Imagine believing what the State department has to say about Venezuela
When the people have had enough suffering & misery at the hands of tyrannical dictators…and they are willing to die for freedom