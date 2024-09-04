Note from editor: I knew in my heart we could expect something like this from Vera. As you know, she allowed me to publish her opposition to the genocide (there is no chance it is the wrong word) in Gaza many weeks ago—you can read that here. It’s called: “Vera Sharav Is A Child Survivor Of The Holocaust. What Does She Feel About The Post Oct. 7 Israeli Bombardments Of Gaza? Has Anybody Asked?”

I know from speaking with her afterwards that things were, let’s just say, not the same for her, after that. A certain chill. Some freedom stars backing away.

This is a moment of renewal. (Not an invitation to more in-fighting.)

Vera is a leader—a moral lighthouse. (One in number—there are not several of these.)

In her voice, as when a lion roars, everybody can find their courage again, their purpose, and their direction.

—CF

Vera Sharav

Wed, Sep 4 at 7:17 PM

Dear All,

I am going to be un-diplomatic and speak the truth plainly.

Several of you have contacted me off-line to indicate your support for my stand on the Genocide in Gaza.

The reluctance to express solidarity publicly for the victims of fascist regime assaults is very disturbing. Is it fear, or political considerations?

As Dietrich Bonhoeffer famously said: "Silence in the face of evil, is evil". Silence of bystanders is what empowers the oppressors.

Just as the Nazis could never have "accomplished" what they did -- without the collaborating facilitators -- neither could the Israeli government have embarked on an all-out genocide without the collaborating facilitators -- the U.S., Germany, and the U.K.

The reality of the fascist escalation does not appear to resonate within the "Freedom Movement" which I believe is inadvertently helping to distract from the escalating Crimes Against Humanity.

A favorite ploy to distract from its criminal actions is to accuse critics of the regime in Israel as "Anti-Semitic."

New York University just issued a policy, equating Anti-Zionism with anti-Semitism in an effort to prevent any protests against the genocide in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Israeli bombardments have slaughtered more than 40,000 people -- mostly women and children. An estimated 16,450 children and 11,000 women. And the carnage keeps rising by the day.

Unless we are clear-eyed and unflinching about the truth - and willing to speak out, we will never win back human dignity and freedom.

I have received the horrific details Germany's current fascist "judicial system"

Whatever came of the PETITION on behalf of Reiner??

Attached is a detailed (3699 word) up-to-date description of Reiner's case.

I excerpted the following legally relevant, important, discovery:

(Bold in the original document)

Vera

Reiner Fuellmich's defense lawyers, Dr. Christof Miseré, had come into possession of a dossier of the German secret services, in which it is clearly stated that Fuellmich must be stopped at all costs and in every possible manner, and that this must be accomplished by “INFILTRATING PEOPLE AMONGST HIS CLOSEST COLLABORATORS!”

It was also their stated objective to convict Fuellmich in order to prevent him from seeking public / political office in the future.

This dossier, given to Miseré by a whistleblower, demonstrates that Reiner Fuellmich was already under special surveillance as far back as 2021.

Obviously, the prosecutors as well as the judge do not believe that this dossier is real.

It should also be mentioned that there is a whole series of evidence (e-mails, written by the young public prosecutor John) which speak of the “dirty job” done behind Fuellmich's back by his accusers.

“The court's statements sound like a prefabricated declaration by an entity similar to the Stasi (former West Germany secret police), without any legal dogmatic basis.

The most legally pathetic proceeding of the last 30 years”

Statement of Christof Miserè, lawyer of Reiner Fuellmich dated 18th May 2024

Coincidentally, this same prosecutor John was later transferred from Hanover to



Göttingen, after the then-prosecutor in Göttingen, who had been asked to



investigate Fuellmich, HAD CLEARLY STATED THAT THERE WAS INSUFFICIENT BASIS FOR INVESTIGATING REINER FUELLMICH!

