Very Suspicious Fires Engulf Parts Of France And Spain: Over 300,000 People Evacuated So Far
Is It From The Chemicals In Chemtrails, Making The Forests More Flammable? Directed Energy Weapons?
The fires have actually reached nearby Pinos Del Valle, I am told. The other day I heard the fire had reached Beznar, which is right next to us. I think this was incorrect.
Well, I don’t have a car, but I finally have very attentive, caring neighbors.
The color of these fires seems to my untrained eye very off, very unnaturally colored. Like chemical fire. Same pattern as everywhere.
In Spain, some farmer has been blamed. Why they try with these pitiful arsonist tales is beyond me.
The situation is horrific—almost beyond comprehension.
Relevant:
dutchsinse: All of SE Quebec Erupted Into Wildfires ALL AT ONCE June 2nd, 2023: https://old.bitchute.com/video/d07sl4jc6a3u [1min]
Also related:
The Lottery is Not Only Rigged & Fake It's Possibly an Illicit Payment System for False Flag Attacks: https://old.bitchute.com/video/dnMJxLi5Uj4J [6mins]
So in the top video as happened in Hawaii and California it appears that a DEW is being used.
For the second video, back in the fall of 2020 i ran across an arrest police page where there had been 30 arrests for arson (not reported in the news) of likely Antifa members who were setting Washington state on fire. How were they being paid? Probably with lottery tickets - the perfect untracable laundering operation.
These fires are to sow chaos, destroy infrastructure, food supplies, and clear out old buidlings for the new SMART grid:
Gruesome Newsome Gleefully Talks of Rebuilding LA SMART 2.0 City While Fires Still Burning: https://old.bitchute.com/video/seVqnOjiLxgy [14seconds]
Be safe out there
Celia, the you tube video you posted shows a melted / toasted car; that is the signature of directed energy technology. Check out my review of the melted car events: https://greenlibertycaucus.org/tech-caused-la-fires/
I posted about your article here: https://chuckfall.substack.com/p/fires-in-france-show-evidence-of