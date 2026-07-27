The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
1d

Relevant:

dutchsinse: All of SE Quebec Erupted Into Wildfires ALL AT ONCE June 2nd, 2023: https://old.bitchute.com/video/d07sl4jc6a3u [1min]

Also related:

The Lottery is Not Only Rigged & Fake It's Possibly an Illicit Payment System for False Flag Attacks: https://old.bitchute.com/video/dnMJxLi5Uj4J [6mins]

So in the top video as happened in Hawaii and California it appears that a DEW is being used.

For the second video, back in the fall of 2020 i ran across an arrest police page where there had been 30 arrests for arson (not reported in the news) of likely Antifa members who were setting Washington state on fire. How were they being paid? Probably with lottery tickets - the perfect untracable laundering operation.

These fires are to sow chaos, destroy infrastructure, food supplies, and clear out old buidlings for the new SMART grid:

Gruesome Newsome Gleefully Talks of Rebuilding LA SMART 2.0 City While Fires Still Burning: https://old.bitchute.com/video/seVqnOjiLxgy [14seconds]

Be safe out there

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Chuck Fall's avatar
Chuck Fall
21h

Celia, the you tube video you posted shows a melted / toasted car; that is the signature of directed energy technology. Check out my review of the melted car events: https://greenlibertycaucus.org/tech-caused-la-fires/

I posted about your article here: https://chuckfall.substack.com/p/fires-in-france-show-evidence-of

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