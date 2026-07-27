The fires have actually reached nearby Pinos Del Valle, I am told. The other day I heard the fire had reached Beznar, which is right next to us. I think this was incorrect.

Well, I don’t have a car, but I finally have very attentive, caring neighbors.

The color of these fires seems to my untrained eye very off, very unnaturally colored. Like chemical fire. Same pattern as everywhere.

In Spain, some farmer has been blamed. Why they try with these pitiful arsonist tales is beyond me.

The situation is horrific—almost beyond comprehension.