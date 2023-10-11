War By Media: "Journalists Are War Criminals," Julian Assange
"The Reality That Is Constructed Around Us Is Constructed By Liars."
Video of Julian Assange’s speech, Trafalgar Square, Oct 8, 2011, here.
“If wars can be started by lies, peace can be started by truth".”
—Julian Assange
Transcript here:
Julian Assange speaking at Trafalgar Square 8th October 2011
“. . . and that is something I want to talk about. What can we do with our values, what can we do at all in relation to this war…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.