Video of Julian Assange’s speech, Trafalgar Square, Oct 8, 2011, here.

“If wars can be started by lies, peace can be started by truth".”

—Julian Assange

Transcript here:



Julian Assange speaking at Trafalgar Square 8th October 2011

“. . . and that is something I want to talk about. What can we do with our values, what can we do at all in relation to this war…