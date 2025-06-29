The Truth Barrier

Bayne Bacon
5h

Amen- Celia Farber. I understand where you are coming from. I wish some of your readers who replied to this article would reread your article again. I wish they would actually think about what you wrote and why you wrote it. I couldn't agree more with your sentiment. I, for one, do not believe you are condoning evil or saying evil should not be held accountable. That would be a gross misunderstanding of what you propose in your article. Thank you and keep up the good work.

djean111
5hEdited

Yes. There is no need for rudeness, ever. Online, the Mark of the Troll is ad hominem rudeness. I do think one of the most corrosive and damaging forces in the world, though, is spite. When considering whether I want to pursue a friendship or any other relationship with someone, rudeness and spite are the two things that say no, nope. Sure, there are the obvious things, like serial killers and being tremendously invested in things that I do not like or find, um, unnerving, like aggressive driving, but most things that are negatives for me are forms of rudeness. Political ranting, making fun of someone, things like that. but it is absolutely true - someone who is rude to wait staff is someone to avoid. When someone feels free to be rude, I feel that they will also feel free to cause harm in some way.

I worked in Japan quite a lot, and it was actually very nice to be able to explain to folks here that I was not bowing subserviently to Japanese people - the "bowing" is really, at least IMO, saying we are starting a social transaction of some sort. We are acknowledging each other's presence, we are saying hello, I am in your lovely shop. My answer to anyone who apologised for not speaking English very well was that no, I apologise for being in your country and not speaking Japanese. I was only confronted with rudeness once, when a woman sort of pushed ahead of me in line to the cash register (we were all buying beer), and the others in line and the cashier were horrified. She was gestured back where she had been. I still regret that I was so rattled that I did what I now think was a bit of a rude thing under the circumstances - I bowed to her and gestured to her to go ahead and be next. That was likely worse than all the other people in line shaking their heads.

Covid really brought out the simmering rudeness in a surprising number of people. It was, honestly, dangerous and shrill behavior from the jab enthusiasts and from, say, those who brayed that Ivermectin was horse paste that was astonishing to me. The Covid-related hateful responses from people were quite illuminating, even worse, in a way, than the rude divisiveness from those who differ politically. Maybe it is fear or uncertainty , I do not know.

© 2025 Celia Farber
