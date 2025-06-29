“There is one who can see it all without hating.”

—Tomas Tranströmer





“Rudeness and cruelty are the qualities I hate most.”



—Dmitri Shostakovich

I want to say a few words about what I see as the deep pattern of our long war.

And I mean “few” when I say “few.”

There is no end to the outpouring of corrective science, alarmist and grim documentation of what all was in the shots, how maiming exactly it was, how exactly it conspired to synthetically destroy the natural harmony of human blood cells, and kill slow or kill fast. Less clear is what people can do about it, but some are hard at work on this, (and recently I met four amazing women who are at the vanguard of the true science of all the antidotes. I’ll post some of their links in the comments so you can find them.)

What I am worried about is the fact that we are becoming inconsolable—that nobody is paying much attention to the kind of death that comes when people just give up because they’re unable to form bonds, keep friends, find community, or catch a break from the movement’s relentless demands of scientific and ideological cohesion and submission. Beneath our cloaks of beliefs and knowledge, we hide maimed souls. Fauci didn’t do this to us.

The movement’s lower ranks beat down on those who fail to surrender old faith in such or such hero or leader. “I can’t believe you still think…” (Fill in the blanks. Many opportunities to feel like an idiot.)

So what?

Let people cling to their threadbare hopes, loves, loyalties. It’s their business.

There is only one real sin in all this and that is agreeing to punch and kick people who are already barely hanging on. And to pretend to do so as some kind of arbiter of truth, or science, and without any respect for the need of all human souls to be permitted our own journey toward all manner of light. “I kick people because I need to kick more truth into them. Wake them up.”

Really?

All people need now, to not die, and I mean not die, is old fashioned kindness, manners, decency and mercy. People are going to die from broken hearts, if we don’t change. The isolation will go into the bones, into the DNA. What Zoom calls or conferences or seminars are there on this subject?

Shostakovich agrees with me that rudeness is not trivial, but rather, a portal.

Movements, like people, like houses, can become possessed. Ideas can become idols, harden into separation weapons. We should allow ourselves to view the point of view of another without the compulsion to hammer it into our own belief system. That’s narcissism.

I argue that the only true antidote to tyranny is kindness. So let’s offer it a comeback.

It is still in us, but we have forgotten it, like a pre-war luxury.

People can perfect their bio-chemistry all day long but if they have no kindness they will still die. So, I ask, why the hard focus on bio-chemistry, on fighting poisons, and no focus on our emotional needs? It claims to show up as a form of love, all this “saving lives,” and all this “truth,” but is it?

How about we start a new movement that holds as its motto: “Give people a break.”







Think about it, next time you want to leave a message on Substack or X or anywhere else, where, instead of politely registering your disagreement, you choose to take aim at a person’s entire legitimacy. Make them hopelessly wrong, dumb, stupid, incoherent, along with a vast array of mental diagnoses. YOU who address people this way, YOU who seem to become angry and indignant every time you encounter an opinion that is NOT YOU, like a baby who starts and ends its sense of the world with its own toes, I address this to you. And to myself when I become this person.



The final tool in the “truth movement” narcissist/gaslighter’s toolbox is to scold its victims as censorious, when they take any steps whatsoever to ward off spirit attacks, or to protect other innocent bystanders.



One can, for example, inform a person of something they did not know, without de-legitimizing them—one can do it politely.

What does it mean to be “polite,” or gracious?

Consider the Japanese.

They believe, as I understand it, that it is a life long spiritual practice to interact with other people in such a way that one devotes oneself to buffering shame in the other. We should aim to leave the other person’s dignity intact, unless we are confronting actual malevolence, in which case we should rebuke.

A Japanese host, for example, will bend a flower stem so his guests won’t find his home too perfect, and experience shame.

There’s even a Japanese word for that.

And one of the many Japanese greetings when people meet for the first time, translates to: “Let it begin.”

If we perish as a race it will be because we swallowed the biggest lie of all, that another person’s dignity is not connected to our own.

I take pride in the fact that by and large, we are a bunch of kind and decent people here. Keep it up. It’s as important as knowing the truth about methylene blue, or virology—the truth about how we only heal in the presence of love. We are all created perfectly imperfect. When Jesus raised up the sick and dying, he did it by ridding them of their shame.

(See: The Gospels.)

Let’s be kinder, starting now. Even if we “disagree.”

Mentalism, materialism, corrective scientism, and exacting “healing” that only cares about which potions and powders are good and which are bad, bypasses the human soul, which more and more, dares not voice itself.

