“Was she fired or reassigned?”



—Tom

`Previous post here.

Thank you Tom. The NYT headline says its article is about “mass layoffs,” but you’re right, the article itself says Grady, along with veteran HIV dark entity Clifford Lane, was “re-assigned.” I have never heard of this term. Re-assigned to what? It’s usually: Promoted, demoted, or fired.

Sounds like contractual fine print for people whose time is over, but who are being assigned various parachutes, speaking of parachutes.

Will they face any criminal indictments?

My take on that is that it’s very hard to criminally punish people who perfectly embodied a (in this case) half century reigning ideology of public health psychosis. There are thousands of Fauci’s, Gradys, and Lanes. It was a bloated, international criminal class of money launderers who got all the careerism, protection, fame, perks, wealth, and free access to murder people, since 1984.

Robert Gallo, Anthony Fauci, William Haseltine, and thousands of other “AIDS researchers,” laid the foundation for the HIV terror which was based on demonstrable fraud by Gallo. By “fraud” I mean that Gallo reversed, by his own hand, the conclusions of his lab assistant who found no “retrovirus,” nor particles, nor “cause of AIDS,” in the very sample which set off the multi-trillion dollar money laundering that came to be known as “the fight against AIDS,” which later spawned Covid.

Covid, by contrast, did not even have a corrupt father scientist or a preposterous causation theory. It just came straight out of AI.

Jamie Dlux does a good job in his AIDS videos—gets the history right, which is rare.

GALLO’S FOUNDATIONAL FRAUD

The “artist” boasted that he used real human blood for this. Nice people!

“Out Of Control” here.

A recent effort I made in an interview with Tina Griffin, to sum it up, here. I’m sort of shouting, but I was trying to keep it simple. It’s a very difficult ball of wax to narrate simply. After all these years, even I can not entirely believe it.

From “Haseltine Memorandum” which I prepared for Whitney Webb a few months ago after she asked me if I knew anything about William Haseltine. I don’t know if she ever pursued that article, but here is what I sent her. Take note of the money quote:



Haseltine’s $12 million Mansion From HIV Money Laundering And Attacking Peter Duesberg. Duesberg got zero government funding since 1987, and had to solicit private donations to keep doing even the most basic science, on what would later become the aneuploidy theory of cancer genetics. Which they stole out from under him, erasing, de-citing his name at every turn.



As soon as Peter Duesberg wrote this paper, in 1987, contesting “viruses” as causes of cancer, and “HIV” (or any other “retroviruses”) as cause of AIDS, or pathogen, Anthony Fauci terminated all future NIH funding for the previously well funded scientist.

My telling of Peter Duesberg’s battle with Fauci and the AIDS industry’s vindictive wrath, here. (Duesberg.com is also also a treasure trove of much of the excruciating scientific history—please read if you are interested in this history, before it is erased forever. Most AIDS dissidents have died, and the new generation of post 2020 No Virus influencers are either disinterested in, or hostile to, this history, claiming it failed by not going far enough, and claiming Peter Duesberg is a retrovirus apologist and even that Kary Mullis was a “fraud” who didn’t invent PCR. Kary exposed fraud—was not at all a fraud. This is not worth talking about.

Amazon has dramatically reduced the price of my book, probably as part of an effort to cause it to go out of print.

You would be doing me a favor if you would buy it from the publisher, here, to increase its sales numbers and hopefully keep it in print. Chelsea Green has been sold to Rizzoli, and the future of my book is uncertain, but every sale helps. Thank you.

If you want to support my work, consider becoming a paid subscriber (only ~$1.25 per week!).

You can also make a one time donation:

One Time Donation (PayPal)

Thank you! 🙏

And huge thanks to all who are already paid subscribers.