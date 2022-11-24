I am grateful for all of you, more than I can express.
I don’t feel like “Happy Thanksgiving” is what I want to say. I want to say: Don’t worry, God will restore what we have lost.
Just hang in there.
Hang in there?
Yes.
Try to forgive people and try to forgive yourself for not being able to.
I just watched three bright, beautiful bluejays in the sun desc…
