“You don’t have a chance. Take it.”

—Peter Olsen

It’s deeply moving, no? [Clip here.]

I keep re-playing it.

Now that I got that melancholic, last post out of the way, this one is just… light.

Watching this little clip and checking in on how it makes us feel, and what it means to us, with no apologies. (To black-pillers.)

It doesn’t mean you think Bobby is a saint, or walks on water, or will slay the beast single-handedly, or is uncompromising, or not full of contradictions. I dare say this whole situation is not about him, per se.

So what might it mean? To you, to me, to us, to our enemies?

Everything is turned on its head now. Millions of people—damaged, injured— are in and of this moment, experiencing restoration. All these people just went from being invisible to being visible. From un-people to people.

Watching the clip, what comes to me is that God is not, as TIME magazine once threatened, dead. We don’t live in a sterile factory with nobody who loves us.

Things are happening that don’t add up—are not the sum of their parts.

Nothing, nothing (if you added up all the facts of history) pointed to this happening.

Absolutely nothing.

That must mean that a force we can’t predict or explain is at work, and we do not live in a mechanistic world predicted only by markets and dark agendas.

That’s possibly what Marina Tsvetaeva meant when she wrote:



”To the atheist, there is nothing but the earth and its organization.”

If there were no God, we would be in Yuval Harari blank dystopia, mostly exterminated.

But we’re not. Some say, “Just you wait. Hell is coming. All freedoms will be eliminated.”

Maybe. Maybe not.

Red pill, blue pill, black pill—at the end of the day it’s all “borderline divination” (as one reader so memorably coined the phrase.)



There’s a reason why Christians strictly prohibit divination.

And I respect it.





