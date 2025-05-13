Lake front 3 acre land parcel for sale at Graham Lake, (7,865-acre lake) Hancock County, Maine, by owner. Graham Lake is between Bangor and Bar Harbor, and the land is pristine, 242 ft. private shoreline, woods, a GIANT boulder, and lake full of large fish such as bass, landlocked salmon, and brook trout. 10 miles from Ellsworth, 30 miles from Acadia National Park.

If interested, email: ContactCeliaFarber@gmail.com and all relevant details will be shared with anybody who has a genuine interest.

This post is not meant to offer real details—those will be provided, again, to anybody potentially interested.

Thank you!