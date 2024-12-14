Share this postThe Truth BarrierWater's Consciousness According To A PoetCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreWater's Consciousness According To A Poet Celia FarberDec 14, 202426Share this postThe Truth BarrierWater's Consciousness According To A PoetCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore102ShareGibran’s Wikipedia page here. The Truth Barrier is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.Subscribe26Share this postThe Truth BarrierWater's Consciousness According To A PoetCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore102SharePreviousNext
My poem on this:
CONFLUENCE
Have you seen two rivers meet?
Have you felt the point?
Rivers are like living souls
that blossom where they join
The gentle breeze upon your face
is a soulful alphabet
that spells the magic moment
when two souls truly met
Love was in that meeting
an instant yes in time
and The Author of The Rives
wrote the meeting down
These two souls will meet again
where other rivers join
a wave creates another
the blessing will go on
Blessed are the rivers
and blessed is the soul
The Author of The Rives
wrote on the bank in coal:
Be a hero take the blows
that are more pricks than kicks
The mirror image of your soul
wrote exactly this
(Cambodia, street 589, 2019)
Celia, you bring so much delight every day into the life of this 82 y/o grandma. Luv ya ❤️